Fact Check: Will CS:GO be shut down after Counter-Strike 2 release?

The current installment of the Counter-Strike franchise, Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO), will soon receive its Source 2 upgrade, as was the subject of several rumors and speculations over the last few weeks. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from Valve, the update's multiple potential enhancements have piqued fans' interest.

The developer seems to be teasing fans with multiple updates and changes to the content of their Twitter handle. Many things are yet to be confirmed, except that the upgrade is still in evolution and the testing phase.

The game with the most simultaneous players is still CS:GO. After ten years, it has transformed first-person shooter gaming in many ways. It began as a simple game where both sides had to complete their tasks or remove the other team.

CS:GO will be ported to Source 2 and will become Counter-Strike 2

The developers of the most popular first-person shooter game have yet to confirm the gameplay and various other aspects of the game in the new engine. The new game will replace the current instead of being released as another standalone sequel.

The replacement confirms that when you search for CS:GO on Steam, the new engine version will appear in the results instead of the game's original 2012 edition. This does not necessarily indicate that the game will be shut down, but it can be interpreted equivalently.

Like Dota 2, CS:GO will also receive an update on its existing version and will be upgraded to the new engine when the update finishes. This will mark the end of the game's usage of the famous and optimized original Source engine in two of the concurrent games in Steam's history.

CS:GO @CounterStrike In Counter-Strike 2 there's a bind to remove the silencer from your weapon(s). In Counter-Strike 2 there's a bind to remove the silencer from your weapon(s).

According to various reports, the name of the franchise will also be altered to a different name, Counter-Strike 2. Major gameplay and graphics changes are also expected to overhaul the current version. The current iconic CS:GO logo will also be changed after a decade.

While the most recent engine is recognized for optimizing updates without requiring many adjustments, Source 2 will make it simpler for the developers to release updates regularly. It's also important to note that once the Source 2 update for Dota 2 was released in 2015, the frequency of updates increased.

CS:GO @CounterStrike Players are selected for the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test based on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing. Players are selected for the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test based on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.

While there is a mixture of speculations and pieces of evidence that span out, the game will receive its update in late March or early April. The upgrade is under testing. They recently called out a few professional players to test their game at their headquarters, to which they initially received positive feedback.

Poll : 0 votes