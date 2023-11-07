10 best Desert Eagle skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

The Desert Eagle is highly popular in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). In fact, imagining any version of the game without this legendary pistol is difficult. This handgun earned its status due to its ability to annihilate armored opponents with a single headshot.

The Deagle also has some excellent skins, and here are the ten ones in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Top 10 Deagle skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Blaze

Blaze (Image via Valve)

Blaze is one of the most well-known, expensive, and difficult skins to obtain in the game's history. Since the "The Arms Deal" update, it cannot be generated through any game weapon cases, making it a limited-edition and, hence, rather pricey item.

The body is all black, and the front of the slide is decorated with images of yellow and orange flames.

2) Printstream

Printstream (Image via Valve)

Printstream was the first skin included in The Fracture Collection. It rapidly became popular among players and was highly sought by high-end collectors.

Its design is simple yet elegant. The slider is solid white and embellished with various images and the text "XXXY." The handle is dark gray and embellished with white icons and inscriptions. Accents in the form of little iridescent stripes complete the pattern.

3) Code Red

Code Red (Image via Valve)

In Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Code Red is one of four covert-tier rarity Desert Eagle skins available. Released as part of The Horizon Collection, it has stood the test of time.

The slide is bright red and accented with white stripes, and the handle is black and features a logo of a soaring eagle. The weapon's pieces remain unpainted.

4) Fennec Fox

Fennec Fox (Image via Valve)

Fennec Fox was added to the game as part of The 2021 Mirage Collection. The pistol's whole body has been decorated with intricate ornamentation in an orange-teal color scheme. The slide depicts a fennec fox staring toward the muzzle.

Such a design provides players with an extremely vivid and distinct aesthetic, making this skin one of the most popular in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

5) Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon (Image via Valve)

The Desert Eagle Hand Cannon skin was included in The Cobblestone Collection. Its body is composed of acid-treated brass to create a layer of patina in the shape of blue, yellow, and brown stains. A gray leather insert decorates the handle.

This skin is one of the rarest in the game, with an archaic and rustic aspect. It costs between $500 and $530, making it a costly one to add to your CS2 inventory.

6) Emerald Jörmungandr

Emerald Jörmungandr (Image via Valve)

Emerald Jörmungandr is among the most popular Deagle skins in the Counter-Strike community. This restricted-tier skin was introduced to the game as part of The Norse Collection, inspired by the Scandinavian legend of the World Serpent Jörmungandr.

The pistol's entire body is covered with a green pattern of intertwining wavy lines that symbolize the serpent's body, supplemented by gray Old Norse ornamentation. Metallic paints were used to create the pattern.

Emerald Jörmungandr is the only green Deagle skin available. So, if you're making a full-green Inventory, you'll need this to finish the collection.

7) Cobalt Disruption

Cobalt Disruption (Image via Valve)

The Desert Eagle Cobalt Disruption was part of The eSports 2013 Winter Collection. The Factory New (FN) variant costs roughly $112.

The body is covered in metal paint and embellished with a pixel camouflage pattern in varying shades of blue. It has a DDPAT style all over its body and is a futuristic addition to your inventory.

8) Kumicho Dragon

Kumicho Dragon (Image via Valve)

The Desert Eagle Kumicho Dragon, with its distinct and stunning design, may be among the finest Deagle skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). Kumicho is a high-ranking member of the Yakuza, known for big tattoos on their backs, with dragons being a popular design.

The slide is decorated with gray metallic paint and a white image of an oriental dragon. The handle is purple and engraved with a round logo and another dragon's picture.

The skin costs roughly $41 for an FN variation and is a fashionable addition to your Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) inventory, making it worth the money.

9) Hypnotic

Hypnotic (Image via Valve)

The Desert Eagle Hypnotic was part of The Arms Deal Collection. The body is coated in white metallic paint and ornamented with a black circular design that resembles a mesmerizing circle.

With this skin's captivating look, you'll want to keep it in your Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) arsenal to put your opponents in a trance.

10) Sunset Storm 弐

Sunset Storm 弐 (Image via Valve)

Sunset Storm was part of The Rising Sun Collection. This Desert Eagle skin's aesthetic adds a touch of tradition to your CS2 inventory.

The body is embellished with a wave design inspired by traditional Japanese paintings. The handle shows a happy man carrying a cup of tea. Red and orange metallic paints were used to create the complete pattern.

These are only a few examples of Desert Eagle skins in Counter-Strike 2 and are still largely considered among the greatest. Each has charming and decorative elements, making it ideal for gamers who want to make a mark on the battlefield.