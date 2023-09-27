Can you sell CS:GO items in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) was finally released for everyone on September 27 or 28, 2023, depending on where you reside in the world. The title is the much-anticipated successor to the highly successful Counter-Strike: Global Offensive title, which came out in 2012. After much hype surrounding the latest entrant in the franchise, fans can finally access it.

Those not following the CS2 hype closely enough might have some big questions: "What happens to all the items in my CS:GO inventory? Can I sell them in Counter-Strike 2?"

The short answer is yes. Everything you could sell in CS:GO, you can sell in Counter-Strike 2. This includes skins, cases, music kits, agents, sticker capsules, souvenir cases, Major passes, and so on. This article goes into detail on how you can do that.

CS:GO skins can be sold in Counter-Strike 2, and the process is straightforward

Trading skins (and other items, by extension) is one of the most popular off-the-battlefield activities in the Counter-Strike community. Players take great pleasure in collecting rare-looking designs for their in-game weapons. They also spend and make large amounts of money depending on the skin being traded.

The arrival of the new edition will only make cosmetics from the older version dearer. Therefore, this might attract even more players looking to turn a quick profit. Given how the market works, this will further push up the demand and, therefore, the prices.

CS2 introduces an in-game market page that redirects you to complete the checkout process directly in the Steam client.

How to sell CS:GO skins in CS2 using Steam Community marketplace

To sell skins in CS2, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Make sure that your Steam account is in good standing and that you have made a successful purchase in the past year. You must also have used the application on the device you wish to sell the skins from for at least seven days when you want to make the transaction.

Step 2: Open the Community tab on the Steam main menu and click on the Market button. Ensure that you have Counter-Strike 2 selected so that your marketplace is not cluttered with items from other games.

Step 3: Click on the green button that says Sell an Item on the right side of the screen.

Step 4: This will take you to a window depicting all the skins owned by you.

Step 5: Select the CS:GO skin you want to brush off your hands. Click on Sell in the next window that pops up.

Step 6: You will see a graph depicting the selling price of the product over time. You can set a competitive price based on that. Once you list the item, all you have to do is wait.

This is everything you need to know about selling items from CS:GO in Counter-Strike 2.