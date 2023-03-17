WWE 2K23 "keeps crashing on PC" Steam error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Visual Concepts' WWE 2K23 was officially released on March 16, 2023. The latest offering from the classic video game franchise features excellent graphics, old and new favorite characters that you can play as, and mind-boggling action that's naturally expected from this series.

However, as is the case with new games, there can be some performance issues that you may run into while playing a recently released title. One of the most annoying things to encounter when trying out new games is unexpected crashes in the middle of a gaming session.

This article will address all such issues with respect to WWE 2K23 and provide potential solutions to these frustrating errors.

How to fix WWE 2K23 "crashing on PC" Steam error

Fortunately, there are quite a few steps that you can take to potentially fix this problem. Considering that the reasons for these kinds of issues are generally difficult to pinpoint, you must try every method listed here until you're successful.

1) Restart your PC and Steam

This is the most common way to deal with all software-related problems on your computer. Restarting your PC resets any glitch that may be present in the system and things work smoothly after a quick restart more often than not.

As expected, restarting your PC will automatically mean that you have to re-launch Steam. This process is likely to eliminate crashing issues in any video game.

2) Verify game files in your Steam Library

A common reason behind games crashing is if the files get corrupted. To make sure you don't have corrupted WWE 2K23 files, follow these steps:

Open your Steam Library and find the game. Right-click on WWE 2K23 and go to Properties. You will see the 'Local Files' tab on the left side, select that and click on the button that says 'Verify integrity of game files'

If Steam finds any problems with these files, it will automatically re-download them from the official source. Once this process is over, your game should run smoothly if any corrupted game files were addressed accordingly.

3) Update your graphics driver

An outdated graphics driver will generally cause stutters, lags, and in the worst cases, crashes. Whether you have an Nvidia or AMD GPU, you must have their official desktop apps installed on your PC. With the help of these, you can easily update your drivers and potentially resolve various issues in your game.

4) Install the latest available patch of WWE 2K23

If you're playing the game on an outdated patch, you might encounter issues and errors, as every subsequent patch will feature optimization updates to make your gameplay experience smoother.

Always make sure to check your Steam for new updates and follow the game's social media handles for the latest news on fresh patches.

5) Re-install the game

If you've tried all of the above methods, and none of them seem to be working for you, you can try uninstalling and re-installing WWE 2K23. While this might seem extreme, several players have reported that doing so has resolved their in-game crashing problems.

These methods should help you resolve the crashing on PC error in the wrestling sports game. If the issue still persists, you must report it to the game's official support team and check your hardware for problems.

