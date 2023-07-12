Kid makes $169,000 from CSGO after playing for just 3 days, thanks to this rare skin

Counter Strike Global Offensive (CSGO) is one of the most popular tactical shooters in the world of gaming. For every weapon in the game, there are multiple skins that players can use. Now, these skins are purely cosmetic in nature and have no effect on gameplay whatsoever. What's more interesting is the fact that these skins can be traded.

Skin trading in CSGO is quite popular and generates quite a lot of money. Many players around the world use this to make some additional money on the side. Recently, one child hit the jackpot by selling a rare skin for $169,000 after playing the game for three days.

Kid sells rarest ever 387 pattern Karambit Blue Gem CSGO skin for $169,000

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky This kid had only been playing CS for 3 days, he had 31 hours of playtime, and his first knife opened is one of the rarest ever in the game



A 387 pattern Karambit blue gem with a value of AT LEAST $150,000… This kid had only been playing CS for 3 days, he had 31 hours of playtime, and his first knife opened is one of the rarest ever in the gameA 387 pattern Karambit blue gem with a value of AT LEAST $150,000… https://t.co/EuqLWNkwE9

There are two ways in which you can get skins in CSGO. The first and the easiest method is to buy it from the Steam Marketplace from someone who owns the skin. The other way is by opening crates. Although you might not get the skin you want, you just might get lucky like this individual mentioned in the tweet above.

What's more interesting is that this individual had a little over 30 hours in CSGO. It's believed that they had to open around 200 cases to get their hands on the skin. But considering the fact that the skin was sold for such a high price, the individual has indeed made a huge profit through the sale of the said skin.

Knife skins have always been popular in the game, not only because they were designed to look good, but because they were also rare. Owning a rare skin in the game gives players a sense of achievement. Not just that, it allows players to customize the way their weapons look as well.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The kid that played CS for only 3 days with 31 hours of playtime and opened one of the rarest knives ever in the game



Has OFFICIALLY SOLD the knife for $169,000... The kid that played CS for only 3 days with 31 hours of playtime and opened one of the rarest knives ever in the gameHas OFFICIALLY SOLD the knife for $169,000... https://t.co/QoLW8Km7rK

Based on the information available on the skin database CSGOskins.gg, the 387 pattern Karambit Blue Gem skin has a 0.001% drop rate, thereby making it one of the rarest skins in the game. Now, it's unclear if this skin was used even once or not, but either way, considering that this skin is so rare, the price is justified.

This is probably one of the main reasons why this 5v5 tactical shooter will be a bit more popular than games like Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. Both the titles are extremely well made and are popular in their own ways. However, they don't have a diverse trading scene like Valve's tactical shooter, nor do they have such a huge fan base.

Poll : 0 votes