Explosive surge in CS:GO skin prices and how its reshaping the game's economy

The CS:GO skin market has recently been booming, with prices going up at an all-time high. With CS2 arriving soon, the playerbase is not holding back from getting the most exotic skins from the market. As a result, skin prices are climbing the ladder at an interesting rate. That said, many players are wondering about the endgame regarding this phenomenon. What happens when players start to cash out their sales? Could it impact the market negatively when CS2 launches?

CS:GO skin market has always been an interesting place for in-game trading. Players are often interested in purchasing the latest fashion for their weapon for either the looks or as an asset to resale it at a greater value of profit.

With the news of CS2 arriving, more and more players have jumped into the bandwagon where CS:GO has seen an all-time-high playerbase, which has also affected the skin marketplace by a huge margin.

What is happening to the CS:GO skin market?

Valve recently announced the upcoming CS:GO port to the Source 2 Engine, which will be called CS2. The CS2 announcement made the fans extremely hyped as their beloved shooter will have a new generation entry with various changes and tweaks in the long-awaited Source 2 Engine. It also made the release further exciting for the CS:GO skins as well.

This is particularly true because the next-gen Source 2 visuals are enough to beautify many skins. Due to this, the market became more aware and cautious regarding re-selling skins. Players are opening more cases than ever, hoping to get a rare or exotic weapon skin that can be sold at a greater profit.

CS:GO skins were already running low in supply as the prices were too high, and the playerbase increased exponentially since the pandemic. That being said, the increased popularity of the shooter was also a reason why more and more players started purchasing skins and opening cases.

However, prices were seeing unfortunate growth due to the low running supply of many skins. Moving forward in 2023, this phenomenon continues.

How has CS2's announcement changed the skin market in general for CS:GO skins?

Source 2's brand new rendering system gives a plethora of CS:GO skins a new look coming into CS2. Many skins share a different look when compared to their original versions in the game. This encouraged fans to purchase more skins and open more skins to get exotic knives and gloves.

This created a new bubble in the CS:GO skin community, skyrocketing prices for certain skins and cases. Although the price of cases has come down a bit, the playerbase itself is still confused about the market's future leaping towards CS2.

The Source 2 Engine has a lot of potential to change the market when it comes to skins; however, there is a clear risk of bursting the bubble made by this increased price phenomenon.

How will the change affect the CS:GO skin economy?

As of now, it is still unknown how these prices will affect the CS:GO market economy in the near future. However, this could be the beginning of something absolutely new. With more and more players cashing out their skins through third-party sites, there is a chance that certain skins will become extremely rare.

One can also speculate that the market might soon become stable if players continue to open more cases for skin drops. However, it might take a while. With CS2 nearing its release date, fans are more excited to see the future of the new skin market. Moreover, it might stay the same with the current state as well.

