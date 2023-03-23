With the announcement of Counter-Strike 2, the sequel to the hit game CS:GO, players are desperate for more information. Aside from its title and the "summer 2023" release date, not much has been revealed about it.

Whether or not players' skins, which often cost a lot of money and add up to a large total regardless of which skins they purchased, will come to the sequel is an important question.

Players spend a lot of time accumulating a nice locker of items and skins, and would not want to see them disappear. Thus, one wonders whether CS:GO skins will transfer to CS 2.

Will CS:Go skins transfer to Counter-Strike 2?

Fortunately, the game will allow the transfer of skins. A statement from the official website reads:

“Bring your entire CS:GO inventory with you to Counter-Strike 2. Not only will you keep every item you’ve collected over the years, but they’ll all benefit from Source 2 lighting and material."

The sequel will also support legacy models and finishes, along with stock weapons and high-resolution models. Some weapon finishes will be able to take advantage of the new game. Many changes will also be made to the game, including subtle improvements to the maps.

Fortunately, skin transfer from CS:GO to CS 2 is possible, much to the relief of players.

CS 2 is nearly here (Image via Valve)

The game will be a major change from CS:GO, according to the official website:

"Counter-Strike 2 is the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come."

It highlighted that more information will be shared soon. The website mentions:

"All of the game’s new features will be revealed when it officially launches this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today as a Limited Test for select CS:GO players. During this testing period, we’ll be evaluating a subset of features to shake out any issues before the worldwide release. Counter-Strike 2 arrives this summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO. So build your loadout, hone your skills, and prepare yourself for what’s next!"

Keep an eye out for any other major announcements regarding the franchise. With the release date unspecified, more information is expected soon.

