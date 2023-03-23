"When is the release date?": Counter-Strike 2 fans can't wait for official launch date

Counter-Strike 2 was announced by Valve on March 22, 2023. It will be the sequel to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and has been highly anticipated for a long time. The title is set to be a major step for the franchise and is expected to push gaming as a whole forward; what's possible in shooter games is going to change thanks to CS2. However, there's no telling when this is going to happen.

Though the game was officially announced, Valve didn't offer much information regarding it. This means no official release date for the title is currently available. As a result, fans wonder how long they'll have to wait to get their hands on it. This is evident from the posts they've been making, one of which says:

"When is the release date?"

More such reactions can be found in the following section.

Gamers can't wait to get their hands on Counter-Strike 2

CS:GO was a huge success and boasts an impressive fanbase. This is why it comes as no surprise that the community is excited about its sequel's release. Here's how fans reacted to the upcoming title's announcement:

Regis Altare 🎇 @holoTEMPUS @regisaltare holy crap Counter Strike 2 is actually real



now i just need a squad to play with when it comes out >:) holy crap Counter Strike 2 is actually realnow i just need a squad to play with when it comes out >:)

COUNTER-STRIKE 2 HYPE TRAIN @thatkoreanpanda I cried real man tears today when Counter-Strike 2 was announced I cried real man tears today when Counter-Strike 2 was announced

EazziOnline @EazziOnline WHEN WAS COUNTER STRIKE 2 A THING????? WHATTT??? WHEN WAS COUNTER STRIKE 2 A THING????? WHATTT???

Riel from where? @rielmarqz When are you going to release Counter-Strike 2? When are you going to release Counter-Strike 2?

Ahri (Looking for a outfit redesign) @AhriKitsuko Seeing Counter-Strike 2.... should I play when it comes out... hmm? Seeing Counter-Strike 2.... should I play when it comes out... hmm?

The developers did set a loose "summer 2023" release date, but that's a standard non-answer when it comes to the gaming industry. Instead of offering a specific date like June 25, the title might launch whenever during the "summer," which arguably extends through September. This doesn't help the community. However, it does mean that the game will easily be out by the end of 2023.

Testing has begun for Counter-Strike 2

While the game hasn't launched yet, it is in the testing phase. Summer 2023 is not terribly far away, so the developers needed to get started.

Counter-Strike 2 testing is open (Image via Valve)

They mentioned the following on CS 2's official website:

“All of the game’s new features will be revealed when it officially launches this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today as a Limited Test for select CS:GO players. During this testing period, we’ll be evaluating a subset of features to shake out any issues before the worldwide release.”

When the official release arrives, the game will be totally fine-tuned for action-packed gameplay.

