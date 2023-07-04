CS:GO skin worth $300 sells for more than 30,000% profit at $92,000 due to absurd reason

A recent event in the CS:GO skin market has seen a $300 AK-47 skin being sold for an absurd rate of $92,000. The skin itself features four Reason Gaming Holo Stickers, which are extremely costly and a leading factor behind the price tag of the AK-47 Aquamarine Revenge skin.

CS:GO skin prices have reached an all-time high after the announcement of CS2. However, the Aquamarine Revenge skin is usually sold for under $300, with some room for fluctuation depending on the whims of the market. The trade surprised the community as many believed it was a poor investment.

CS:GO AK-47 skin with rare stickers sells despite absurd price tag

The $92,000 Aquamarine Revenge skin was sold last week with four rare Reason Gaming Holo stickers. According to current Steam marketplace data, each Gaming Holo costs $40,000. Judging from the price of these stickers, it is natural that the seller would expect the skin to sell at a higher price as the craft is one of the rarest in the entire Steam community.

As many love to collect rare skins in the Counter-Strike community, this trade did not go unnoticed. In fact, popular CS personalities started to mention the trade on their social media handles, and the community also voiced their opinions in response.

The Aquamarine Revenge is one of the most beloved AK skins in CS, and since this particular variant came with four rare stickers, the price skyrocketed. Surprisingly, the price for this rare AK craft stayed under $100,000 despite each sticker costing $40,000.

Is the rare Aquamarine Revenge available again on the market?

The buyer of the rare Aquamarine craft with four Reason Gaming Holo stickers still holds the skin in their inventory. Gamers interested in purchasing the skin will likely have to wait for some time before it is re-sold by the owner.

There is no information available regarding the original traders of the skin, so this means that only a very small portion of the CS:GO community knows about the buyer. However, with CS2 on the horizon, fans can expect more similar trades as collectors with several skins are looking to cash out their inventory and ride the hype wave. The Aquamarine Revenge skin can also be expected to have a surge in popularity in the Steam market soon.

