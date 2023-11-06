"The game felt incredibly inconsistent": CS2 pro Twistzz details persistent technical issues in Counter-Strike 2

As Faze Clan secured their victory in the Thunderpick World Championship 2023 for Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), a pro player for the team, Twistzz, took to X (previously Twitter) to share his opinions on some of the technical issues he has been facing while playing the game. The pro player mentioned problems with ping and lags that resulted in an inconsistent experience.

Ever since CS2's release, a great number of people have had latency and technical issues that have almost made the game unplayable. With many switching over from CS:GO, where the gameplay was butter-smooth, this transition feels quite harsh to the player base.

Read below to learn more about Twistzz's experience while playing CS2.

Pro player Twistzz expresses his frustration over repetitive latency issues in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

In a recent tweet, Twistzz explained his discontentment with the experience offered by CS2. The player is no stranger to playing with high latency, but he mentioned that the same ping in CS2 feels more laggy than in CS:GO.

He proceeds to upload a clip of the spectator POV of his gameplay, in which he managed to secure four kills in rapid succession. The point he was trying to make was that spectator mode has a natural delay attached to it, and there seems to be a series of desynced shots that connect and player models that lag behind.

Twistzz felt that his gameplay experience was quite similar to how the clip displays his performance. Despite playing with a seemingly low latency of around 45ms in CS2, he feels his gameplay can be compared to around 70-80ms ping in CS:GO, which is a significant delay at such high levels of gameplay.

With peeker's advantage being a whole new segment to the game, Twistzz felt that latency is more important a factor than ever. He supplemented this by mentioning that the experience feels unique to Counter-Strike 2. While playing CS:GO, the pro player didn't recall facing problems while holding angles despite having higher ping, which seems to be almost impossible in the game's new rendition unless players pre-fire incredibly early to compensate for their ping differential.

Ever since Counter-Strike 2's release, it has been increasingly apparent that the latency issues have been left unaddressed. Even after a major tournament and quite a few months of playtesting, the game's new sub-tick feature seems to be problematic.

A lot of this can be attributed to the feature being a new addition, and its early release means that a number of issues are yet to be addressed. Twistzz's negative experience in the game is one of many, and a lot of work needs to be done to even out all the rough patches and bugs.

