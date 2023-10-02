"CS2 is going to be a dead game" - Shroud speculates Counter-Strike 2 will be the end to a decade-long legacy

Considered one of the best FPS players of his time, Shroud is an incredible player and content creator for multiple FPS titles, such as CS2, Valorant, and more. He has a massive fan following, and it is indisputable that his words carry a lot of weight. During a recent stream playing Counter-Strike 2, Shroud made a bold proclamation regarding the game:

"CS2 is going to be a dead game."

The ex-CS:GO pro has a firm belief that despite the esports franchise enjoying decade-long success, CS2 will bring about its end.

While his teammates and the majority of the community definitely find the opinion controversial, there are certain reasons why Shroud is critical of the game and its recent release into live servers.

Our article will help players understand why a segment of the community has issues with the game.

Will CS2 truly be the end of the Counter-Strike franchise?

While it is still very early for people to form rock-solid opinions with regard to CS2's release, we certainly understand the numerous factors that have been a source of frustration for players.

Popular CS2 content creator skripe recently posted on X (previously Twitter), saying that it is fair to criticize a game that was rushed to replace CS:GO, a game that had been polished throughout the years to perfection.

skripe is of the opinion that to cater to the massive fan following of Counter-Strike 2, the game was released early with a plethora of bugs and issues plaguing it. These should have been patched, and a more refined version of the game could have been released if the developers had been a bit more patient.

This is supplemented by another user, astro, who lists in detail some of the issues that have constantly been affecting them during their gameplay. Despite its incomparable triumph as the successor of CS:GO, the game lacks a whole level of refinement.

Network interpolation errors, net code errors, FPS issues, and many other bugs are rampant in the game.

Many players also believe that what separated Counter-Strike from Valorant was its consistency. Valorant, irrespective of the level it was played at, was fundamentally inconsistent because of the RNG system. However, CS: GO (and naturally Counter-Strike 2) was intended to offer consistency in movement, aiming mechanics, and recoil patterns.

The rushed release of the game has left a lot to be desired. Top-level pros and content creators have pointed out how inconsistent it feels to play the game, with many believeing that the game lacks the smoothness of the previous title. Some of the other problems they've mentioned include unwarranted lag spikes, inconsistent spray damage, damage through walls, and so on.

This article by no means is focused on bashing the release of Counter-Strike 2. Rather, it is an unbiased insight into issues that need to be fixed as early as possible. CS:GO's unparalleled success as an esports behemoth was largely due to how refined its gameplay was.

It is understandable that players are frustrated, and many believe that content creators and ex-pro players such as Shroud are justified in their statements regarding the game.

Those who have grown up playing Counter-Strike feel strongly that Counter-Strike 2 needs to offer a much more polished experience. It is now up to Valve to work on the criticisms that players have brought up and improve the game.

