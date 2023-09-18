CS2 player discovers new game-breaking audio bug

The CS2 community was left somewhat distraught when popular streamer and ex-pro player Josh "steel" Nissan came across a game-breaking bug. During one of his daily streams showcasing CS2, "steel" was experimenting with how sound functions within the game. What he came across was a big shock to the community, and questioned whether this prominent addition was a bug or a feature.

This article will explore the new exploit that seems to have taken over the limitest build of Counter-Strike 2. We will also explore the different possibilities that might become a reality if this bug makes it to the final build of the game.

Bug or feature: Will CS2's new audio glitch change how the game is played?

During the course of his regular stream, "steel," while playing CS2, discovered that audio functioned very differently in the game. Breaking the traditional audio roles of its predecessor, he discovered that players in Counter-Strike 2 required direct line-of-sight against what they were shooting to receive hit-reg audio, i.e., to hear enemies take flesh damage.

This has caused a major controversy amidst the Counter-Strike community. If this acts out as an intended game feature, it will change the very aspect of gathering information throughout rounds.

A good approximation of hit registration during rounds is crucial to executing plays across bomb sites. Players plan out their engagements in the necessary order, and this mere mechanic could bring down the entire foundation of this concept.

During the course of his experiment on-stream, "steel" proceeded to discover that while smokescreens naturally broke a player's line-of-sight, the audio bug persisted through this process. While under the cover of a smokescreen, it is understandable for the developers to remove hit-reg audio cues to maintain the competitive aspect of Counter-Strike.

However, for jiggling in and out of cover, this seems like an unnecessary addition. The streamer proceeded to toss a grenade in the smoke to disperse it and try out yet another round of experimentation.

This resulted in yet another failure as "steel" discovered that even with dispersed smoke, until the smoke screen fully clears, players will not get any audio hints with respect to their bullets hitting enemies.

There is still speculation about whether this entire mechanic has been a part of CS2 since its Limited Test release or if it is an undiscovered bug. If this is a new feature, teams will have to devise new strategies to bypass the inconvenience when they plan out their strategies and engagements.

But if this is a bug, Valve will undoubtedly fix it once it is made aware of the situation at hand. Being in limited testing, it is natural for the game to accrue various glitches with each update.

