How will Smoke Grenades work in Counter-Strike 2

After much anticipation, Valve officially announced Counter-Strike 2 on March 22, 2023. The new installment promises to be a significant technological leap forward for the beloved FPS franchise, with new gameplay features and upgrades planned for the years ahead.

Currently, the game is in a limited testing period, available for download to eligible players worldwide who are eager to explore the new and revamped elements.

One of the major changes is regarding how smokes in the game now behave and interact with the environment. This article will reveal all the changes that are coming to smokes with the arrival of Counter-Strike 2.

All about the new Smoke Grenade mechanics in Counter-Strike 2

The official website for the new iteration of the FPS title describes the explosives as "dynamic volumetric objects that interact with the environment and react to lighting, gunfire, and explosions."

The video explaining all the changes coming to smokes in the game starts off by acknowledging the importance of the explosives in both conveying and denying information. One of the goals the developers had with the upgrade was to make smokes behave in a more realistic fashion by having it follow the physics of smoke in real life.

The following changes have been added to smokes in Counter-Strike 2:

1) Added gameplay interactions

Smoke being cleared by passing bullets (Image via Valve)

In Counter-Strike 2, shooting or pushing through smokes briefly clears the area of contact, allowing for better sightlines. Additionally, throwing other explosives into smokes can also achieve the same effect. Smokes are capable of new environmental interactions, opening up new tactical opportunities.

2) Smokes now expand to fill spaces

Smoke Grenades fill up spaces in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Valve)

Smoke Grenades in the FPS title now adhere to the laws of physics more closely. When a grenade explodes in an area that has a particular shape, the smoke will disperse itself with respect to the shape and volume of the area, instead of forming the uniform mass that it previously used to.

This means smokes in the game are now able to expand and fill long corridors, go through broken doors and windows, as well as go up and down stairs.

3) Smokes now react to lighting

Smoke particles now catch lights and cast shadows (Image via Valve)

This change is primarily on a cosmetic level, and may not impact core gameplay as much. However, the fact that smokes are now able to create light and shadow effects more realistically is bound to improve the overall immersive experience of the game.

The new upgrade to the Counter-Strike franchise that implements these changes will be available for everyone to play for free in Summer 2023.

