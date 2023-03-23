Will Counter-Strike 2 be free to play?

Counter-Strike 2 promises to be the biggest technological leap forward in the history of the franchise. The developers have assured gamers that it will deliver new features and gameplay updates for years to come.

There has been hype building around a potential upgrade for the much-loved Counter-Strike: Global Offensive among the community over the last couple of weeks. However, it was only earlier today that the developers at Valve officially confirmed this game's sequel was coming.

Considering all the upgrades Valve is offering with Counter-Strike 2, one might wonder if they'll have to spend money to get the title. This question has been answered below.

Counter-Strike 2 will be free-to-play for all CS:GO players

CS2 @CounterStrike Today we're excited to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience. First, let's talk about smoke grenades: Today we're excited to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience. First, let's talk about smoke grenades: https://t.co/iTtguRHJ0S

The new installment in the Counter-Strike franchise will come out in the Summer of 2023. Its exact release date has not been confirmed yet, but eligible players can sign up for a limited test right away. The official website mentions that Counter-Strike 2 will be a free upgrade for all existing CS:GO players.

Moreover, they will be able to carry over their in-game cosmetics and item inventory to the upgraded title. It's worth noting that all items will look better in the new game, owing to the additional capacity of Source 2, which is an engine the upcoming title is being developed on. If one doesn't have CS:GO, they can get it for free via Steam.

CS:GO, which came out in 2012, had to be purchased for $14.99. This was the case until 2018 when the game became free to play. Counter-Strike 2 will be a free replacement for it.

What are the confirmed new features in Counter-Strike 2?

CS2 @CounterStrike The most important part of every Counter-Strike match? Shooting and movement. We're going beyond tick rates in Counter-Strike 2: The most important part of every Counter-Strike match? Shooting and movement. We're going beyond tick rates in Counter-Strike 2: https://t.co/tR1CMUC4gr

Now that you know that the game will be available to you for free, you might be wondering what new features will be coming with the release. For starters, smoke grenades in the game will get an overhaul and interact more often with the environment.

Thanks to the power of Source 2's sub-tick update architecture, Counter-Strike 2 also seeks to move beyond the concept of tick rates. This change will allow the servers to know the exact moment when any kind of action is triggered by you in the game without even a moment's delay.

CS2 @CounterStrike Location, location, location. Maps in Counter-Strike are core to the game, and maps in Counter-Strike 2 are being improved in every way: Location, location, location. Maps in Counter-Strike are core to the game, and maps in Counter-Strike 2 are being improved in every way: https://t.co/P4oMQslaKB

The maps from CS:GO will get minor, as well as major, changes. They have been divided into three categories: Full Overhaul maps that have been rebuilt from the ground up, such as Overpass; Upgrade maps, which use the upgraded Source 2 lighting, like Nuke; and Touchstone maps, which offer improved lighting and character visibility, such as Dust II.

The implementation of Source 2 lighting and materials will make all the existing cosmetics that you have collected over the years in CS:GO look and feel even better than before.

Counter-Strike 2 also promises overall quality-of-life improvements in terms of visuals and audio, which you will be able to notice in the environment and UI alike.

If you are an avid CS:GO player or an FPS enthusiast looking to expand your gaming experience, you will definitely not wish to miss Valve's latest offering, especially considering you get to experience it for free.

