AWP vs. G3SG1: Which CS:GO Sniper rifle is better?

Sniper rifles in CS:GO are part of the premium segment of weaponry offered within the game. The segment includes three weapons: the AWP, G3SG1, and the SCAR-20. While all of them fall within the same segment of weapon class, each performs quite differently from the other and naturally has its own niche zone for peak performance.

This article draws a comparison between the AWP and the G3SG1. We have a bolt-action sniper on the one hand and an auto sniper on the other. So, a comparison of each weapon's stats will provide players with an objective response to which sniper rifle is actually better within the game.

AWP and G3SG1 comparison for a statistical end to the CS:GO debate

AWP

AWP in Counter-Strike:Global Offensive (Image via Valve)

The AWP, often referred to as the "high risk, high reward" weapon, is an extremely powerful sniper rifle in CS:GO's arsenal. It is among the highest-picked weapons in the game, along with the likes of the AK-47, M4A4, Deagle, and others.

Here's a list of the AWP's stats as provided in-game:

Cost: $4750

$4750 Bullets per Magazine: 5

5 Bullets (Reserve): 30

30 Damage: 115

115 Rate of Fire: 41 Rounds Per Minute (RPM)

41 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) Accurate Range: 69 meters

69 meters Reload Time: 3.7 seconds

The AWP is CS:GO's high-powered bolt-action sniper. It has the capacity to instantly eliminate enemies with one shot. The trade-off for this mechanic is its extremely slow reload, movement speed, and firing rate.

G3SG1

G3SG1 in Counter-Strike:Global Offensive (Image via Valve)

The G3SG1 is one of the priciest weapons in CS:GO. With an expensive tag of $5000, the rifle is available to the Terrorist Force within the game. The G3SG1 is one of the strongest auto-snipers in the game, directly in competition with its bolt-action counterpart, the AWP.

Below is a list of G3SG1's stats:

Cost: $5000

$5000 Bullets per Magazine: 20

20 Bullets (Reserve): 90

90 Damage: 80

80 Rate of Fire: 240 Rounds Per Minute (RPM)

240 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) Accurate Range: 66 meters

66 meters Reload Time: 4.7 seconds

With a stacked magazine capacity capable of housing 20 bullets, the auto-sniper can melt down squads with barely any resistance, with its fire high rate. However, its practicality in doing that is only applicable to niche situations.

The G3SG1 has terrible hip-fire and an extremely slow movement and reload speed. These drawbacks compensate for its ability to dish out incredible damage from a long range.

Verdict: AWP triumphs over G3SG1

Stats AWP G3SG1 Damage per shot 115 HP 80 HP Headshot Damage 448 HP (armored) 459 HP (unarmored) 263 HP (armored) 316 HP (unarmored) Fire rate 41 RPM 240 RPM Accuracy Better Worse Reload time 3.7 seconds 4.7 seconds Effective Range 69 meters 66 meters Price $4750 $5000 Movement Accuracy Better Worse

The AWP is ultimately the better weapon choice in this match-up. The capability to one-hit body-shot enemies from afar makes the AWP a preference in the hands of a skilled marksman. Furthermore, this rifle has a much faster reload time than the auto-sniper and, despite its bolt action mechanic, has far more hip-fire accuracy than the G3SG1.

All the drawbacks that the AWP is burdened with are carried by the G3SG1. Further priced at $5000, the weapon is an expensive purchase for players without getting much in return. Unlike the AWP, the G3SG1 is almost impossible to use at close range, making it way less versatile than the former. Ultimately, the lack of one-shot potential is what reigns the AWP supreme over the G3SG1.

