FAMAS vs. M4A1-S: Which CS:GO Rifle is better?

FAMAS and M4A1-S are part of the rifle segment of the Counter-Terrorists in CS:GO. Both have different playstyle and entirely different stats, and there has been a consistent debate in the CS:GO community with regard to which weapon performs best statistically.

This article will provide an objective review of the statistical comparison of both rifles available in the game. Note that despite their inherently different stats, both rifles do have their place in the game and have been balanced necessarily over the years.

FAMAS and M4A1-S comparison for a statistical end to the CS:GO debate

FAMAS

FAMAS in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Image via Valve)

The FAMAS is the cheapest rifle available to the Counter Terrorist faction in CS:GO. Priced at $2050, the FAMAS offers great firepower for its price. It is the only weapon other than the Glock-18 with the option for burst fire. Here are its stats:

Cost: $2050

$2050 Bullets per Magazine: 25

25 Bullets (Reserve): 90

90 Damage: 30

30 Armour Penetration: 70%

70% Rate of Fire: 666 Rounds Per Minute (full-auto), 800 Rounds Per Minute (burst)

666 Rounds Per Minute (full-auto), 800 Rounds Per Minute (burst) A ccurate Range: 15 m (full auto), 36 m (Burst fire)

15 m (full auto), 36 m (Burst fire) Reload Time: 3.3 seconds

Its drawbacks are its incredibly long reload time paired with its low damage output. Its efficacy as a fully automatic rifle is futile. It does show promise when used in burst mode.

M4A1-S

M4A1-S in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Image via Valve)

The silenced counterpart of the M4A4 rifle, the M4A1-S provides incredible value for money. Priced at $2900, the rifle with its suppressor has exceptionally great recoil control and damage output.

Its stats are as follows:

Cost: $2900

$2900 Bullets per Magazine: 20

20 Bullets (Reserve): 80

80 Damage: 38

38 Armour Penetration: 70%

70% Rate of Fire: 600 Rounds Per Minute (RPM)

600 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) Reload Time: 3.1 seconds

3.1 seconds Accurate Range: 28 meters

The tiny magazine size of the M4A1-S is its biggest drawback. With very little margin for error, the gun needs to be used with extreme precision and skill. The M4A1-S has a slower fire rate than that of the FAMAS, emulating a similar but more powerful feel when wielding it.

Verdict: M4A1-S triumphs over FAMAS

Here is a detailed comparison between the rifles offered to Counter-Terrorists in CS:GO:

Stats FAMAS M4A1-S Damage per shot 30 HP 38 HP Headshot Damage 84 HP (armored) 120 HP (unarmored) 92 HP (armored) 132 HP (unarmored) Fire rate 666(auto)/800(burst) RPM 600 RPM Accuracy Worse Better Reload time 3.3 seconds 3.1 seconds Effective Range 15 meters 28 meters Price $2050 $2900 Movement Accuracy Worse Better

The M4A1-S is the clear winner in this debate. With exceptionally strong damage fall of range, better recoil control, lack of tracers, and much better armor penetration, it triumphs over the FAMAS.

As discussed above, despite its drawbacks, the FAMAS is an exceptional entry-level and budget-friendly weapon. It has its place in the eco rounds or even semi-buy rounds where there is a cash constraint.

But in a direct match-up, the M4A1-S will ultimately be the better weapon of choice.

