FAMAS vs. M4A1-S: Which CS:GO Rifle is better?

FAMAS and M4A1-S are part of the rifle segment of the Counter-Terrorists in CS:GO. Both have different playstyle and entirely different stats, and there has been a consistent debate in the CS:GO community with regard to which weapon performs best statistically.
This article will provide an objective review of the statistical comparison of both rifles available in the game. Note that despite their inherently different stats, both rifles do have their place in the game and have been balanced necessarily over the years.
FAMAS and M4A1-S comparison for a statistical end to the CS:GO debate
FAMAS
The FAMAS is the cheapest rifle available to the Counter Terrorist faction in CS:GO. Priced at $2050, the FAMAS offers great firepower for its price. It is the only weapon other than the Glock-18 with the option for burst fire. Here are its stats:
- Cost: $2050
- Bullets per Magazine: 25
- Bullets (Reserve): 90
- Damage: 30
- Armour Penetration: 70%
- Rate of Fire: 666 Rounds Per Minute (full-auto), 800 Rounds Per Minute (burst)
- Accurate Range: 15 m (full auto), 36 m (Burst fire)
- Reload Time: 3.3 seconds
Its drawbacks are its incredibly long reload time paired with its low damage output. Its efficacy as a fully automatic rifle is futile. It does show promise when used in burst mode.
M4A1-S
The silenced counterpart of the M4A4 rifle, the M4A1-S provides incredible value for money. Priced at $2900, the rifle with its suppressor has exceptionally great recoil control and damage output.
Its stats are as follows:
- Cost: $2900
- Bullets per Magazine: 20
- Bullets (Reserve): 80
- Damage: 38
- Armour Penetration: 70%
- Rate of Fire: 600 Rounds Per Minute (RPM)
- Reload Time: 3.1 seconds
- Accurate Range: 28 meters
The tiny magazine size of the M4A1-S is its biggest drawback. With very little margin for error, the gun needs to be used with extreme precision and skill. The M4A1-S has a slower fire rate than that of the FAMAS, emulating a similar but more powerful feel when wielding it.
Verdict: M4A1-S triumphs over FAMAS
Here is a detailed comparison between the rifles offered to Counter-Terrorists in CS:GO:
The M4A1-S is the clear winner in this debate. With exceptionally strong damage fall of range, better recoil control, lack of tracers, and much better armor penetration, it triumphs over the FAMAS.
As discussed above, despite its drawbacks, the FAMAS is an exceptional entry-level and budget-friendly weapon. It has its place in the eco rounds or even semi-buy rounds where there is a cash constraint.
But in a direct match-up, the M4A1-S will ultimately be the better weapon of choice.
