M4A1-S vs. M4A4: Which CS:GO Assault Rifle is better?

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) features a limited weapons arsenal for both sides, with the M4A1-S and M4A4 being the most used rifles. The debate regarding which gun is better is yet to be resolved as each has its pros and cons. Moreover, the volatile situations on the map can sometimes help one of them shine brighter in combat than the other.

CS:GO is nearing its end with CS2 being at the cusp of public release. The decade-old shooter title has received various updates that periodically nerfed and buffed both weapons. However, the latest patches seem to have brought smaller changes and minute weapon details that do not drastically affect their performances.

Let us take a closer look and compare both Counter-Terrorist (CT) side weapons in CS:GO.

M4A4 and M4A1-S comparison for a statistical end to the CS:GO debate

CS:GO has continued to provide the shooter community with some of the most robust combat mechanics for a long time. While the hit registration may have had some quirks due to server problems, its intricate design combined with the tactical layout of maps was the best in its class. Most professional players participating in map-based multiplayer shooter titles have a history with Valve’s Source engine superstar.

The M4A4 and its silenced counterpart have been compared endlessly to determine which is actually better. Here is a brief list of all the crucial stats for the M4A4 rifle in CS:GO.

Cost: $3100

$3100 Bullets per Magazine: 30

30 Bullets (Reserve): 90

90 Damage: 33

33 Armour Penetration: 70%

70% Rate of Fire: 666 Rounds Per Minute (RPM)

666 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) Reload Time: 3.1 seconds

Here are the same details for the M4A1-S to establish a proper comparison with respect to their individual stats.

Cost: $2900

$2900 Bullets per Magazine: 20

20 Bullets (Reserve): 80

80 Damage: 38

38 Armour Penetration: 70%

70% Rate of Fire: 600 Rounds Per Minute (RPM)

600 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) Reload Time: 3.1 seconds

The biggest problem in opting for the M4A4 while playing on the CT side is its steep price tag. You could easily purchase the M4A1-S and get a flashbang without crossing the budget required for acquiring the A4. This makes the silenced rifle a winner as it can be bought without creating a worse economy.

The magazine size and reserve ammo capacity bring the M4A4 to the top with a total of 120 rounds while the A1-S comes with 20 rounds less. However, the M4A1-S has a higher damage output which makes it preferable for medium and close-range combat. The story changes its course again for long-range battles as the silenced rifle cannot two-shot (one headshot and one body shot) enemies, unlike the M4.

The fire rate of the A1-S is slower than the A4 and can be difficult to control while spraying. The silenced rifle is recommended for taps and bursts to maintain a healthy bullet reserve. But the A4’s friendlier recoil and higher fire rate make it a more reliable spraying weapon.

With stats out of the way, the primary advantage of the A1-S is its suppressed nature which cloaks the location of the shooter. This can make holding cheeky corners easier. The A4 practically announces the player's location as soon as the gun is discharged. But with ample practice, it can be used to take down multiple enemies with a single spray transfer.

It is important to note that the recoil pattern for both can be learned with some grind. The silenced CT-side CS:GO rifle can take down enemies with 4 body shots but the A4 takes 5 shots at close range.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, the M4A4 is the clear winner as it packs a heavy punch in long range and can compensate for lower damage output with its higher fire rate. Both weapons fare well against each other and perform incredibly well in the hands of a trained player.