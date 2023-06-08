Counter-Strike 2 patch notes: Mirage enters matchmaking, revised player loadout, sub-tick improvements, and more

Counter-Strike 2's latest patch has replaced Dust II with Mirage in the official Limited Test servers, along with Revised Player Loadout and a new buy menu interface. The update also brings in improvements to Sub-Ticks as well as VAC, which will now live-ban cheaters. All in all, the 6th June patch, as well as the 7th June one, brings substantial improvements to the Counter-Strike 2 experience.
For the uninitiated, Counter-Strike 2 not only transforms CS:GO to the Source 2 engine, but it also implements new features including volumetric smokes, sub-tick rate servers, and map redesigns. It also brings several quality-of-life features.
With the new patch bringing in more improvements across the board ahead of its Summer 2023 release, let's take a look at the patch notes of Counter-Strike 2.
Counter-Strike 2 - Release Notes for 6/7/2023
Maps
- Added Mirage as an option for the main menu scenery map.
Weapons
- Fixed a regression with weapon recoil on high-punch weapons like MAG-7, sometimes punching weapon view model towards the ground instead of up in the air.
- Improved the look of UMP-45, MAG-7, R8 Revolver, and Sawed-Off.
Workshop Tools
- Fixed legacy models appearing when previewing new weapon paint finishes.
Sounds
- Fixed a regression where a 10-second music cue was sometimes not playing.
- Fixed wooden ladders to play wooden footstep sounds.
Misc
- Fixed free armor side-effect of armor refunding.
- Fixed loadout tooltips getting stuck on the main menu.
- Fixed a regression by inspecting Huntsman knives.
- Brought back an option to pass number keys through to the game while in the buy menu.
- Numerous stability improvements.
Counter-Strike 2 - Release Notes for 6/6/2023
Maps
- Mirage has replaced Dust II on official Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test matchmaking servers.
Workshop Tools
- Introducing Counter-Strike 2 Workshop Tools, which can be enabled and downloaded from the in-game settings menu--these tools will allow community contributors to create weapon finishes, stickers, and maps.
- Note: the Steam Community Workshop does not yet support uploading CS2 maps.
- The level editor (Hammer) now leverages GPU-accelerated raytracing to both preview and bake lighting for CS2 maps. This significantly speeds up compile times, but as a result, a GPU capable of raytracing is required for Hammer to be fully functional.
Hammer GPU Minimum Specs:
- Nvidia 2060Ti 6gb (2080Ti+ recommended)
- AMD 6600XT (6800XT+ recommended)
Weapons
The player loadout has been revised:
- Players have 1 Starting Pistol slot, 4 Pistol slots, 5 Mid-tier slots (previously "SMGs" and "Heavy"), and 5 Rifle slots, per team.
- Assign any (side-appropriate) weapon to any slot within its category.
- Supports drag-and-drop and has been redesigned to fit in on a single screen.
The in-game buy menu interface has been revised:
- The wheel has been replaced with a grid showing all purchase options at the same time.
- Teammate purchases are displayed on the buy menu.
- Weapon "stats" display has been replaced with simple, straightforward descriptions.
- Players can now refund any purchase that was purchased in the same round and has not been used.
Existing CS:GO items on the Steam Community Market can be inspected in Counter-Strike 2.
Sub-Tick
- Sub-tick movement is now more precise and less "floaty" (per player feedback).
- Releasing movement keys now correctly conveys their sub-tick timing.
- The top player of a triple-stack can now shoot.
- Fine-tuned weapon aim punch recovery to be latency-independent during sub-tick recovery on the client.
- Fine-tuned view punch camera shake effect during shooting to be both latency-independent and synchronized with all other sub-tick shooting effects on the client.
Volumetric Smoke
- Improved lighting/rendering when smoke overlaps multiple distinctly lit regions.
- HE grenade effect times on smoke has been reduced.
- Shotguns now create larger holes in smoke volumes.
Animation
- Adjustments to the viewmodel 'inspect' to remove animation popping.
- Several viewmodel and blending animation fixes.
- Improved traversal animation.
- Jumping into the air and running off a ledge is now differentiated to allow for separate character motion.
Sound
- Player's own footstep sounds are now predicted on the client for a latency-independent experience.
Rendering
- Improved performance and responsiveness in windowed and full-screen windowed modes.
- Fixed several bugs and rendering artifacts.
Input
- Fixed a bug that would cause input to become permanently broken when multiple commands were bound to one key. Multi-binds are back, except for jump-throw binds (which are now a skillful part of CS).
- Commands bound to mouse wheels will now be reliably executed.
- Fixed bug that would cause input to execute incorrectly after taking over a bot in practice mode.
- Inspecting weapons is now predicted on the client for a more responsive experience.
VAC
- VAC will now live ban and gracefully terminate the match at the end of the round (unless it was the last round and the cheater lost).
- The match will not affect any participants' Skill Group.
- Players that were not lobbied with the VAC-banned player will earn XP for the match.
Counter-Strike 2 is available on PC via Steam only in a limited capacity. Valve is choosing a limited number of players to get access based on their records. The game is officially set to launch in Summer 2023.