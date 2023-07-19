CS2 players can now take advantage of these game-changing angles in Overpass

Valve announced a major patch release for CS2 on July 18, 2023, bringing forth new maps and introducing new elements to the game. Nuke and Mirage were swapped out as Overpass and Vertigo took their place in the active map pool of CS2's limited test build. With the release of these maps, interesting developments have been associated with them.

Changes to the game's skybox, graphical and visual changes, and other model changes within the maps have made for some creative boosts and cheeky grenades within the test build of the newest rendition of Counter-Strike. Players have had a hoot at trying these new angles and making the most out of them since its release.

Overpass in CS2 limited test offers many new angles for players to exploit

The Counter-Strike community has been on overdrive, trying to make the best use of some of the new architecture added into Overpass in CS2. Content creators such as Twitch/austincs_ and other notable names have found some insane cheeky spots across the map which can be exploited without damaging the integrity of the game.

Being a newly revamped map, these changes added to Overpass might not be the final build when the game releases. With the current build of the map, players with limited access to the game can use these angles while they goof around in CS2.

Most of these angles are centered around Bombsite B because of how the map is laid down. Here is a list of a few angles players can use in their games to surprise their opponents in Overpass:

1) Sandbags to Heaven

Angle from Sandbags into Heaven in Bombsite B of Overpass (Image via YouTube/austincs CLIPS)

Players can use this tiny pixel angle in Bombsite B of Overpass to sneakily peek into Heaven. This angle keeps the players hidden from the opponent's point of view from Heaven while offering them a pixel gap to either gather information or go for a quick headshot.

2) Bombsite B to Graffiti

Headshot angle from Site to Graffiti (Image via Image via YouTube/austincs CLIPS)

CS2 players can use this inconspicuous headshot angle from deep in Bombsite B to target players in Graffiti. It is a very tough angle for the Counter-Terrorists to contest, considering the majority of the player's model would be covered by the objects surrounding the site. It is a great angle to play for in a 1v1 if players are furnished with the right information.

3) Bridge to Connector

The angle from Bridge to Connector in Bombsite B (Image via Image via YouTube/austincs CLIPS)

With the addition of a small console near Bridge in Overpass, players can self-boost into this little nook and get quite an overpowered angle looking into Connector. This can play out perfectly for any site anchors on the Counter-Terrorist's side or for post-plant scenarios on the Terrorist's side.

4) Walkway to Bombsite B

Angle from Walkway near CT to Bombsite B (Image via Image via YouTube/austincs CLIPS)

austincs has also found some ridiculous pixel walks in CS2, making for some really cheeky angles for players to exploit within the game. This pixel walk from Walkway lets players look directly into sight from a discreet headshot angle. This mechanic can be used to exploit the map layout of Overpass in your favor and earn some free rounds in your games.

5) Pixel walk from Heaven into Bombsite B

Pixel walk from Heaven into Bombsite B (Image via Image via YouTube/austincs CLIPS)

Players can find a small pixel walk by tracing their steps against the wall as they exit Heaven. Finding this spot allows players to tower over the entire bombsite from an off-angle, getting some cheeky kills and quickly falling off to the safety of either Pit or Heaven.

For more news and guides associated with Counter-Strike, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.