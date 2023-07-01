Every map confirmed for Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 is one of the most highly anticipated FPS launches this year, with the game’s beta seeing a lot of popularity among newer franchise fans and veterans alike. There is a fair bit of curiosity surrounding some of the features that the title will introduce, along with all the maps that will be available once it is released.

For now, Valve has confirmed that Counter-Strike 2 will be receiving 16 maps, some that are returning from CS:GO and others that have not been a part of the franchise for quite some time.

All Counter-Strike 2 maps

Here is a list of all the Counter-Strike 2 maps that players will be able to try out as soon as the title officially launches:

Overpass

Nuke

Dust 2

Mirage

Zoo

Aztec

Italy

Train

Baggage

Shoots

Office

Ancient

Canals

Inferno

Lake

Shortdust

While there are many returning maps from CS:GO, some like Italy, Aztec, and Zoo were not a highlight of the franchise for quite some time.

What to expect from every Counter-Strike 2 map

As CS2 is being developed around a more powerful Source 2 engine, most of the maps making their way to the game have had a complete overhaul. This is especially true for Overpass, which, according to the developer videos, seems to have been made from scratch to perfectly fit the new engine.

Other maps that have seen a significant amount of upgrades include Nuke, which uses the new Source 2 lighting system. This will make sure that Source 2’s physics-based rendering system will bring a new dynamic to it.

Apart from the overhaul and lighting changes, CS2 aims to keep the foundations for some of the legacy maps of the franchise. Dust 2 will largely retain its CS:GO version. However, it will carry updated visuals to help fit the new design principle.

CS2 @CounterStrike Preserving CS:GO movement skill continues to be a focus in Counter-Strike 2.



Here's a video showing jiggle peeking and counter strafing in CS:GO compared to the latest build of CS2.



Please continue to send any and all Limited Test bugs when you encounter them! Preserving CS:GO movement skill continues to be a focus in Counter-Strike 2. Here's a video showing jiggle peeking and counter strafing in CS:GO compared to the latest build of CS2.Please continue to send any and all Limited Test bugs when you encounter them! https://t.co/0X4X3jZDRy

Will Cache be a Counter-Strike 2 map?

Apart from some map features, the CS2 community is also curious if Cache will be making its way to the title.

Cache was the most recently reworked map in CS:GO. Hence, it’s not surprising that fans are hoping the map will eventually make its way to the upcoming franchise entry.

For now, Valve is yet to provide any details on whether Cache will make it to the new game or not. Hopefully, it will eventually be added to CS2 along with some of the other popular maps of the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes