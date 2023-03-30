All utility changes in Counter-Strike 2 over CS:GO

Counter-Strike 2 is launching this summer of 2023. While the game is still in development, a select few can access the Limited Testing phase. In this phase, players can try out various game modes, including Deathmatch and Unranked Competitive, on the map Dust 2. Players can also experiment with new gameplay mechanics while developers gather feedback and data to polish the game before it releases.

The game has received a lot of upgrades over Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Besides visual enhancements, CS 2 will have improved gameplay physics, volumetric smoke, and more. All these changes will impact how utilities such as flashes, smoke, grenades, and more are used in the game.

This article will closely examine all the utility changes in Counter-Strike 2 over CS: GO.

TheWarOwl shares all major utility changes in Counter-Strike 2

TheWarOwl, often regarded as the Counter-Strike guru, recently shared a video demonstrating all the major changes in Counter-Strike 2's utility. He considers the Smoke Grenades, Flash Grenades, HE Grenades, Decoy Grenades, and finally, the Molotov. He discusses all the changes players will see in the upcoming gaming. Here's everything TheWarOwl found with his tests:

1) Molotovs

The Molotov didn't receive any major changes. Apart from visual upgrades to its fire effects, they have remained relatively the same and take the same amount of time to kill an enemy.

2) Decoy Grenades

Decoy Grenades now lasts 3.5 less compared to that of CS: GO.

3) Smoke Grenades

Smoke Grenades are now volumetric. Meaning they fill up the space they're in, naturally. One of the significant buffs to smokes in CS 2 has been the time it takes to fade away. Based on TheWarOwl's tests, smokes in CS 2 lasts 3.5 seconds longer. They are also taller and more expansive.

However, they go off slower than CS: GO smokes and can be cleared momentarily by using an HE Grenade or simply firing through the edges of the smoke.

4) Flash grenades

Flash grenades have also received changes but pertain to sound effects only. However, in Counter-Strike 2, once a Flash Grenade goes off, it muffles the gunshots longer, creating a more realistic gameplay experience.

5) HE Grenades

Jordan Gilbert @n0thing Use HE grenade + smoke trick in CS2 Use HE grenade + smoke trick in CS2 ✅ https://t.co/6ZIMx20YQk

As mentioned under #3, HE Grenades can now clear the smokes momentarily. Apart from that, unlike the grenades in CS: GO, Counter-Strike 2's grenade explosions blow up the dust around it, giving it a more natural look, and don't impact the visibility as much.

These are all major utility changes in Counter-Strike 2. Along with these changes, the game no longer had a restricted sky box, meaning players could use their utility across the map with no invisible wall preventing their utilities from covering long distances. Moreover, the time window for jump throws has been increased, allowing players to be more effective with their utilities.

