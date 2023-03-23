How to use the HE Grenade and Smoke trick to outplay enemies in Counter-Strike 2

With the Counter-Strike 2 limited testing phase finally underway, players have the opportunity to try out the game before its official release. As such, the title has received a host of improvements over its predecessor, CS:GO. In addition to improved visuals, the upcoming game has received upgrades in terms of gameplay mechanics and physics as well.

However, the most interesting change is that of the smoke grenades, which can now create volumetric smoke, allowing players to take advantage of this feature and outplay their enemies. Former CS:GO pro and content creator n0thing recently shared a clip on his official Twitter handle, where he used the new smoke grenades to outplay his enemies.

For those fortunate enough to have access to the title, this guide will take a closer look at the process of utilizing a combination of HE and smoke grenades to eliminate their foes.

A guide to outplaying enemies in Counter-Strike 2 using HE grenade and smokes

In the clip, Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert can be seen making his way up to the top mid-section of the famed map, Dust 2. However, he soon finds himself facing multiple enemies. Instead of running out guns blazing, n0thing decides to take advantage of the improved gameplay mechanics of Counter-Strike 2 to turn the situation in his favor.

The former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional first drops a smoke grenade to create a blanket of smoke between his targets (who are moving up A long from Terrorist Spawn) and him. Instead of running away under the cover of the smoke, he uses an HE grenade to clear out the smoke and rain down fire on his unsuspecting enemies.

With this decision, he ended up getting three kills with a single spray. Clearly, this tactic is extremely effective and should definitely be used by players whenever they get the opportunity to do so. To successfully execute this trick in Counter-Strike 2, you must follow these steps:

1) First, drop a smoke grenade around a corner to disrupt the enemies' vision of you.

2) Next, wait for the smoke to go up completely so that a cloud is formed. This way, you can be sure that your opponents cannot see you.

3) Once the smoke is up, throw a HE grenade into the smoke. Thanks to improved physics, the explosion of the second grenade clears the smoke momentarily.

4) As soon as the smoke disappears, proceed to fire at your unsuspecting enemies.

5) If you manage to get a kill or two, simply rotate back to cover. You can now wait for the smoke to go up again so that enemies won't be able to see you.

This is all there's to know about the HE grenade and smoke trick in Counter-Strike 2. In addition to playing offensively with this tactic, players can also use it to temporarily remove smoke cover and eliminate any enemies using the smoke to defuse a bomb.

