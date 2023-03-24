5 things players want to see implemented in Counter-Strike 2

Valve has formally announced Counter-Strike 2 as the most recent iteration of the game and has published several gameplay updates. Counter-Strike Global Offensive, which debuted in 2012, was a huge success and continues to have a large number of active users today. Numerous enhancements were made to CS2, including superior aesthetics, gameplay systems, and more.

Players all over the world were ecstatic when they heard about CS2. The popular game has a lot of fans, and they all expected Counter-Strike 2 to be greater than its predecessors. The makers intended the game to live up to the expectations of its fans, therefore we can genuinely hope for a more improved game with excellence in every element.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Retainable items and 4 other things that players are expecting to see in Counter-Strike 2

1) Proper anti-cheat

CS: GO has established itself as one of the finest ESports games. Hackers, on the other hand, have rendered the game unplayable, and gamers are anxiously expecting new anti-cheat software. Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) proved ineffective in detecting and eliminating professional hackers, leading the game to lose a large number of users in recent years.

Aquarius @aquaismissing Looks like some sort of new anti-cheat measure is in the works for Counter-Strike 2 called "VAC Live".



If a cheater gets detected during a match, the match will be cancelled! Looks like some sort of new anti-cheat measure is in the works for Counter-Strike 2 called "VAC Live".If a cheater gets detected during a match, the match will be cancelled! https://t.co/PQY88sBlMl

A recent tweet offered fans optimism, implying that CS2 will include a new anti-cheat engine called VAC Live, which will identify and blacklist cheaters during a live match to safeguard the game's integrity. The match will be stopped if the hacker is revealed.

2) Improved graphics with proper optimization

Following its initial release in 2012, CS:GO has aged, and the aesthetics connected with it are passable for the older generation, but the next edition should deliver superior graphics with proper optimization so that it runs butter smooth on any system with absolute minimal needs.

The gameplay released by Valve has shown improved visuals with appropriate textures, shadows, lighting, and other elements. The engine used in Counter-Strike 2 is Valve's Source 2 engine, which contains upgrades that improve the general appearance of the game, such as enhanced smoke grenade visuals, bullets fired, and more.

3) Weapon customization and animation

Currently, players enjoy customizing their favorite weaponry or having amazing skins that are esthetically appealing. CS:GO includes a great degree of weapon customization with special decals and stickers, but fans desire more, such as the option to add unique personalized embellishments and more.

Users also like death animations and other extra graphics available to their skins since it gives them a feeling of success to have something special in their hands, motivating them to participate in battles with confidence. We can see some variety in skins in Counter-Strike 2 as the devs are doing their best to launch a game that will increase the fanbase even more.

4) To retain their items from CS:GO in CS2

Many participants had various skins and had invested a lot of money in them. They undoubtedly fear losing all of their valuable possessions. Players, on the other hand, will not have to worry about losing their skins and stickers because Valve has stated that users will be able to retain all of their valuable goods from CS:GO in Counter-Strike 2.

Valve's statement about the item transfer (Image via Valve)

Valve also stated that players can transfer their complete CS:GO collection to CS2, and that they will profit from Source 2 engine improvements such as improved lighting and materials. Moreover, all stock weapons will feature high-resolution models with heritage models and finishes, and certain weapon finishes will make use of these new models.

5) Different varieties of knives

Knives in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are precious skins that practically offer players a status of symbol in the game. They already have a variety of knives available in the game.

Some of the most famous knife skins in CS:GO include the Karambit, Butterfly Knife, Shadow Daggers, and others. However, it is time for the developers to include a variety of knives and melee weaponry to provide users with additional intriguing content. Players enjoy having graphics on their skins, so knives with animation and visual components will no doubt thrill the fans.

The Limited beta Test for Counter-Strike 2 is now live, and players have seen many new features such as volumetric smoke that interacts with the environment and reacts to lighting, shooting, and explosives. The game also offers gun sound adjustments and redesigned maps.

Poll : 0 votes