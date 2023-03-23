Counter-Strike 2 leaks hint at two new knives 

A recent leak suggests Counter-Strike 2's arsenal will receive two new knives with the Source 2 upgrade. This is still speculation as of this writing, as the leak does not carry more information regarding the knives, one can nonetheless expect newer skins to come to the title. That's because the CS:GO market has always been a thriving one, with a plethora of skins for fans to choose from at any given time.

With knives traditionally being one of the most expensive items to grab, it is yet to be seen how the community will react to these possible new models.

Leaks suggest Kukri and Twinblade knives coming to Counter-Strike 2

A Twitter user who goes by ALE (@_ale_cs) tweeted two new pictures that are possibly the new models for a Kukri and Twinblade knife. While there is no official confirmation about the knives, the level of detail in these rendered models certainly looks like they were made using the Source 2 Engine.

It can be speculated that Valve might add two new knife models to the title. However, the finished models that make it to the game may look quite different.

CS:GO's skin arsenal already incorporates a variety of knives to pick from. They may not be the first choice for every player, but popular knives like the Butterfly and Bayonet are not only expensive; they are also rare collectibles for many.

The Counter-Strike community is always hyped for new skins and cases, and it was well-integrated into the culture following the release of CS:GO. The pricing of these knives in Steam's community market is also a mystery.

Valve officially announced Counter-Strike 2 yesterday, March 22, 2023, alongside the many upgrades the title will bring with the Source 2 Engine.

