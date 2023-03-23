Counter-Strike 2 Beta gameplay, skins, agents first look

Counter-Strike 2 has been generating a lot of excitement lately, following Valve's recent confirmation of the game's release this summer through a press release and a game trailer. While the key technological advancements have garnered a lot of attention, fans are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the gameplay and design of the new title.

Counter-Strike 2 first look: A worthy successor?

The big visual changes in Counter-Strike 2 largely stem from the new Source 2 graphics, which offer an additional layer of authenticity to the game's visuals. This includes bumping up the quality of all the skins in the game, which players will be able to carry over from CS:GO, and also on some maps.

Classic maps like Dust 2 will largely remain untouched, with others getting changes that range between small upgrades and a visual redesign using Source 2. The layouts themselves will remain the same for standard maps.

The Source 2 tools will also become available to custom map makers in the fan community after Counter-Strike 2 is fully released.

Smooya was one of the first few streamers to go live with the new beta, and he appeared extremely excited by his first look at Counter-Strike 2:

"Oh my god. I feel like I'm playing a f**king new game, dude."

Given that the earlier iteration of Counter-Strike was released all the way back in 2012, the addition of high-quality animations at the start of the round had a lot of streamers excited, including smooya:

"BROOOOO...what the f**k?...what the f**k?"

The improved sub tick rate and enhanced grenade mechanics are also major focuses in the new title. Not many aesthetic changes were visible during the streamer's first round on Dust 2, but viewers were able to see the updated grenade visuals and how they interact with the environment.

Counter-Strike 2's Limited Test will be made available to more players soon, but only those picked by the developers will be able to play the beta. The developers are focusing on perfecting these visual changes before the game's release, and are aiming to strike a balance between updating the game's graphics to current standards while preserving the look and feel of the iconic maps that players have enjoyed for over a decade.

