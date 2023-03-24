Counter-Strike 2 code hints at new anti-cheat 'VAC Live' that will ban cheaters during live match

Two lines of code in Counter-Strike 2 suggest that the upcoming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) sequel will feature a new anti-cheat engine called VAC Live. The software will reportedly be able to detect and ban cheaters during live matches.

The anti-cheat system of any online multiplayer title provides a sense of security to players. It ensures that all players adhere to the game’s rules and participate in matches fairly.

Aquarius @aquaismissing Looks like some sort of new anti-cheat measure is in the works for Counter-Strike 2 called "VAC Live".



If a cheater gets detected during a match, the match will be cancelled! Looks like some sort of new anti-cheat measure is in the works for Counter-Strike 2 called "VAC Live".If a cheater gets detected during a match, the match will be cancelled! https://t.co/PQY88sBlMl

Valve develops its own anti-cheat engine for its games. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has the Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) system, which has zero tolerance for any cheaters.

However, the engine has failed to maintain the title’s integrity over the years, as cheaters have used different hacking tools to gain an advantage over other players.

Everything known about Counter-Strike 2's VAC Live so far

The two prompts that were recently found in Counter-Strike 2’s code read “Cheater Detected” and “This match has been canceled by VAC Live.” These lines are linked to codes for the termination of matches due to anti-cheat engine interference.

This discovery is quite exciting as CS:GO has faced a lot of backlash due to its cheater problem.

Valve’s rumored new anti-cheat software seems to be based on its predecessor VAC, judging by its name. However, it is expected to detect and ban cheaters during the match itself and forfeit the results of the proceedings.

Most modern competitive esports titles have intrusive anti-cheat software that can root out malicious programs interfering with the game. Valve might follow the same trend and introduce a Kernel-level anti-cheat engine like Valorant’s Vanguard and Call of Duty’s Ricochet. This would allow the publisher to preserve a competitive and fair environment in its game.

The presence of stronger anti-cheat software could also boost the player base of Valve’s upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) title. Enforcing the system in competitive matchmaking and tournaments is also crucial.

If anything, the two prompts in Counter-Strike 2's code serve as evidence that VAC will at least have a name change. However, it is important to note that the community has been requesting a rework of the anti-cheat system for a while. This means Valve might just address the issue with the launch of its upcoming game.

Counter-Strike 2's Limited Test is currently live, and players have witnessed many new features like volumetric smoke, gun sound changes, and reworked maps. Valve is pushing to take full advantage of the Source 2 engine’s tools and rendering capabilities.

Poll : 0 votes