Can CS:GO Source 2 potentially release this week?

CS:GO fans are on a hype-train as the new Source 2 Engine has appeared on many leaks online. With fans desperately asking for the new engine to show up, the past few weeks have been a ray of hope for all Counter Strike fans. Source 2 could potentially be one of the biggest upgrades CS:GO has ever received.

Many leaks suggest strong information regarding the upcoming Source 2 upgrade for Counter Strike: Global Offensive. From finding app executables in Nvidia driver files to developers making new branches, the community has been going back and forth between these news stories as it is hard to get an idea of this update.

However, the recent leaks confirm that Source 2 could be released this week.

When will the Source 2 Engine update potentially roll out in CS:GO?

Prominent leaker and dataminer @gabefollower on Twitter once again posted something strange related to the Source 2 update. The post displayed Source 2 file executables within a folder alongside various other files. There was also a written code with a string of "left4dead3" alongside another string of "source2."

‎Gabe Follower @gabefollower Something weird just happened again, looks like CS:GO Source 2 executables going around, someone just sent me them, and it's legit. Something weird just happened again, looks like CS:GO Source 2 executables going around, someone just sent me them, and it's legit. https://t.co/8vTpPNygU6

This hyped the fans even more as the evidence regarding Source 2's arrival slowly strengthened. It also added credibility to the speculations that the Source 2 update may roll out this week.

A few days back, @gabefollower leaked the executable files found in the Nvidia driver directory with the label "csgos2" on them. This increased the certainty of the update, as many other leaks online backed up the information.

In a recent post, @gabefollower showed that Valve developers added "CS2.exe" to the CS:GO configs. Another leak by a user who goes by the tag of @aquaismissing showed that the Source 2 files have been added to the developer's pre-release branch.

The user also posted more about the public version of the Source 2 Engine, which is supposed to be "1.38.55." The most recent post made by this user showed CS:GO developers making and using a new branch called "DPRP" in their repository.

steamdb.info/changelist/180… SOURCE 2 HAS BEEN ADDED TO DEVELOPER PRE-RELEASE BRANCH! SOURCE 2 HAS BEEN ADDED TO DEVELOPER PRE-RELEASE BRANCH!steamdb.info/changelist/180… https://t.co/6mLteY2FoU

All these Source 2 leaks are a few hours old. Meaning these posts are getting more frequent as the update nears. Although Valve hasn't confirmed a release date for their new engine, it is known that the next update for CS:GO will bring Source 2.

CS:GO's app ID was also recently updated in SteamDB. Making it clear that a new DLC is in the works, which is potentially the new Source 2 Engine. This hints at a possible release this week for Source 2, with next week being the outside.

What features can one expect from Source 2?

Engine updates greatly improve the game's health in different ways. Here are a few things that fans are expecting from Source 2:

128 tick-rate servers.

Better anti-cheat.

Improved matchmaking and ranked system.

Better visuals.

Better optimization.

The title will undoubtedly see a huge upgrade in its technical performance if Valve successfully incorporates all the aforementioned features with Source 2. With almost 12 years in the industry, this upgrade has been long-awaited by fans. That being said, what the new engine adds to the title is yet to be seen.

