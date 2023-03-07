“Biggest CS:GO leak on Source 2”: Latest Dota 2 patch all but confirms the long-awaited port

Recent discussions about CS:GO have centered on the release of its long-awaited port to Source 2 and speculation about the development of a sequel to the decade-old FPS title. The latest Dota 2 patch that saw the debut of a new hero has added fuel to rumors about the Source 2 port.
Source 2 is Valve's video game engine that plays successor to the original Source engine, with Dota 2 being the first title to be ported from the latter to the former. Titles like Robot Repair, Artifact, Dota Underlords, Half-Life: Alyx, and Aperture Desk also use the same engine.
The long-awaited port of CS:GO from Source to Source 2 has been the topic of discussion for years now. The recent conversations about the port began when new game profiles were found in the February Nvidia update. Additionally, information about the port was also spotted in Dota 2's 7.32e update.
Dota 2's latest update hints at long-anticipated port of CS:GO from Source to Source 2
According to recent Twitter posts from @gabefollower, who has been consistently covering discussions about the FPS title, the latest Dota 2 update contains a wealth of information about the upcoming Source 2 port. The user shared a number of screenshots with the word 'CSGO' highlighted in various lines that contained other phrases like 'parity maps,' 'personal,' 'zoo,' 'materials,' 'spray kit,' and 'models.'
@gabefollower also posted on March 2 that NVIDIA drivers contained unknown app executables for "csgos2.exe" and "cs2.exe" which expectedly got the community excited. @aquaismissing later claimed on Twitter that while the Source 2 port was actually happening, "cs2.exe" was an old and irrelevant file.
In their developer community forum, Valve describes the Source 2 engine as follows:
"The engine is capable of rendering highly complex and well-detailed scenes with minimal framerate drops, thanks to its new 64-bit support alongside Vulkan, allowing for better multi-core rendering and more efficient 3D rendering."
Given that CS:GO has been around for over a decade, fans have been expressing their discontent with its technical limitations despite how it has held up over the years. The port to the new Source 2 engine is expected to improve various technical aspects of the game.
This is not the first time that rumors about an alleged port to Source 2 has made the rounds in the gaming community. The same was also claimed back in 2020, with users finding code strings in a Dota 2 update.
As mentioned above, it is highly unlikely that a sequel to the iconic FPS title will arrive soon, and players should temper their expectations regarding the imminent update. Regardless, the CS:GO community is extremely excited that the port to Source 2 is finally happening.