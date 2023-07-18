When is the Counter-Strike 2 patch arriving today with Vertigo and Overpass?

New information regarding Counter-Strike 2 has surfaced as Valve released a new patch for the game on July 18, 2023. The highlight undoubtedly is the addition of two more maps to Counter-Strike 2's map pool. These maps have been graphically revamped in the Source 2 engine, making them all the more pleasing to experience in-game.

Players have been patiently waiting for news of the game's official release. No new information has surfaced regarding the same, with the summer of 2023 already here. Read on for a more detailed look into the latest patch.

What to expect in Counter-Strike 2's newest patch: New maps, Wingman mode, and more

CS2 @CounterStrike We are excited to ship our first overhauled map into the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test, de_overpass, alongside de_vertigo. Vertigo is playable Casual and Deathmatch modes. Overpass is available to play in Casual, Deathmatch, Competitive, and Wingman (new!).

Various elements are being introduced in the newest rendition of the game. With two new maps, Vertigo and Overpass, players will have the opportunity to play test them on the game's limited build.

Here are the five highlights of the newest patch:

1) New maps

Valve has brought Vertigo and Overpass into the game's map pool, allowing those with the limited key to play test them. With new graphic changes and the removal of the skybox, numerous new meta lineups for grenades and smokes will make their way into the final build of the game.

Vertigo will now be playable in the Casual and Deathmatch modes. Whereas, Overpass will be available to play in Casual, Deathmatch, Competitive, and Wingman modes across the platform.

Players are excited as more maps are added to the test map pool of the game, hinting at its possible release very soon.

2) Wingman mode

The developers at Valve have added the popular Wingman mode to Counter-Strike 2. Wingman is a 2v2 competitive mode in Counter-Strike, where players battle their enemies in short and curated maps. Much like competitive, Wingman is a different competitive mode altogether and its rank is separate from the five-man competitive rank.

3) Removal of Nuke and Office

As Vertigo and Overpass join the map pool of the game, Office and Nuke have been removed from the pool temporarily. These maps were added in the previous patch and will now be removed to incorporate fresh ones. Players will now no longer be able to queue for either of these maps, except for the newly introduced ones.

4) Addition of 'secondary fire hold'

While it might not be counted as a major change, but a new feature of using 'hold' for secondary fire, in contrast to the default 'toggle' setting which reigned over CS: GO has been added to Counter-Strike 2. It is a great quality-of-life update for players who would rather have this setting than on toggle.

5) Bug fixes and miscellaneous changes

Numerous minor bugs have been addressed across the entire game. Miscellaneous additions have been made to some features lacking in the UI, such as the half-time marker.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for Counter-Strike 2 news and updates.