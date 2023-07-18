Counter-Strike 2 July 17 patch notes: Wingman mode added, Nuke and Office removed, Overpass added to pool, and more

The patch notes for Valve's Counter-Strike 2 July 17 update have been released, which brings quality-of-life improvements to the ongoing beta and retains some features from CS:GO. The major highlight is the introduction of Overpass to the game modes and Vertigo to Deathmatch and Casual modes. It also adds a halftime countdown timer and balances the size of stickers applied to weapons.

This article will cover the major changes implemented with July 17 update in Counter-Strike 2. Those interested in a detailed outline may visit Valve's official website.

Patch notes for Counter-Strike 2 July 17 update

Gameplay

Added Wingman game mode

Maps

Added Overpass to Deathmatch, Casual, Wingman, and Competitive game modes

Added Vertigo to Deathmatch and Casual game modes

Removed Nuke and Office

Workshop Tools

Enabled undo/redo buttons

Various bug fixes

Miscellaneous

Added the "Secondary Fire Hold" option to the input settings menu

The halftime countdown timer is now visible

Fixed a case where the camera would not interpolate correctly when switching between chase and roaming spectator modes.

Fixed a case where the viewmodel weapon would disappear for one frame when switching in-eye spectator targets.

Added leading zeroes on the StatTrak module

Glove patterns and wear now more closely align with CS:GO versions

Various improvements to foil stickers

Various adjustments to the size of stickers applied to weapons

The aforementioned is the summary of the July 17 patch notes of Counter-Strike 2. While the upcoming iteration is expected to release within the next few weeks, the developers have not yet revealed the exact date and time. In the meantime, players participating in the closed beta can look forward to many changes to the map pool and other features.

The changes ensure testers don't get bored by playing the limited number of maps in the same game modes and enjoy smooth gameplay.

Counter-Strike is available to play on PC using Steam.