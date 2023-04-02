5 most popular Counter-Strike streamers who can help you improve your gameplay

Despite being a 11-year-old game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a difficult game to master as it requires a high level of skill and strategy to master for several reasons. It features an extremely steep learning curve when it comes to mechanical aspects such as movement, handling weapons, and utility usage. Due to this, a lot of players have chosen Riot Games' Valorant.

However, with Valve's recent announcement confirming the release of Counter-Strike 2 and their Source 2 engine, things are about to change.

CS2 @CounterStrike Today we're excited to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience. First, let's talk about smoke grenades: Today we're excited to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience. First, let's talk about smoke grenades: https://t.co/iTtguRHJ0S

With its promise of a complete "overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience," new and old players are eager to learn everything before the game rolls out this summer.

Five Counter-Strike: Global Offensive streamers to watch and learn from

1. Voocsg

First on this list is a relatively lesser-known Counter-Strike: Global Offensive content creator, Donald "Voocsgo". Before he started teaching people how to play CS:GO, the Canadian played the game professionally for over 12 years. Voo used to stream on Twitch where he had a modest 33.3K followers before deciding to stop seven months ago.

However, he is one of the most popular CS YouTubers with over 236K subscribers. His channel is filled to the brim with helpful playlists of guides and tutorials that cover everything like how to utilize smokes, shot calling, and aim training.

2. Pimp

Next on this list is none other than the wholesome Danish CS personality Jacob "Pimp". A retired CS:GO pro-turned-professional analyst, his streams are always a joy to watch thanks to how entertaining and educational they are.

Having spent over six years as a professional CS player over two different iterations of the game, Pimp's game sense is unparalleled. His insights and analysis during official live streams have earned him over 463K followers on the purple platform, with fans flocking to the Dane every time the CS season has a break.

Aside from the usual movement, weapon recoil, and utility guides, Jacob's guides on how to retake and defend sites are what sets him apart from all the other CS-related content creators.

3. Fallen

The most decorated streamer on this list, Gabriel "FalleN" is arguably the best person to learn Counter-Strike from if you speak Portuguese. The godfather of Brazilian CS has been playing professionally since CS 1.6 days and has won eight S-tier events, including the iconic ESL One: Cologne title.

While the current AWPer and IGL for Imperial Esports barely has time to recreate his iconic 2016 streams, with retirement looming on the horizon, fans might once again experience his educational content. Gabriel actively talks about in-game mechanics, strategies, mental preparation, and team dynamics that help develop, educate, and mentor other players.

4. nothing

The phrase reading someone like a book must have been coined knowing Jordan "nothing" would one day play Counter-Strike. With an entire compilation dedicated to Jordan predicting his opponent's every single move, it is quite obvious why over 678K people have followed him on the purple platform.

n0thing's educational streams cover a wide range of topics, including in-game mechanics, strategies, and tactics. He also provides insights into his thought process and decision-making during matches, which can be helpful for players looking to improve their game sense and decision-making abilities.

Most recently, Jordan and the rest of the 2014-2015 Team Liquid lineup, which includes Shroud, were seen toying with their opponents during a C-S 2 beta game.

Jordan Gilbert @n0thing Use HE grenade + smoke trick in CS2 Use HE grenade + smoke trick in CS2 ✅ https://t.co/6ZIMx20YQk

5. 3kliksphilip

Philip "3kliksphilip" is a popular content creator who is well-known in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive community and is famous for creating educational and informative videos about the game.

Philip's main YouTube channel boasts over 1.06 million subscribers and features a wide range of topics related to CS:GO, including in-game mechanics, weapon statistics, map design, and other aspects of the game. The American YouTuber also has fun and quirky videos that involve analyzing skins and exploring map changes over the years.

Aside from these, a few notable mentions include WarOwl and Proguides, whose channels heavily feature informative and educational content.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes