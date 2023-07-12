IESF CS:GO Asian Championship 2023 - Schedule, teams, groups, and more

The International Esports Federation's CS:GO Championship is kicking off on July 13, 2023, paving the way for a very competitive environment for Asian teams to contend in. Serving gamers for over a decade, CS:GO still holds a fantastic stronghold over the competitive scene of first-person shooter games across the entire Esports genre.

Since its inception, the game and its fundamentals have retained its roots. As such, the IESF Championship will open up new routes for upcoming Asian teams to make it into the big leagues from around the world. Read on through the article to get a more detailed insight into all the proceedings regarding the tournament.

Everything to know about IESF CS:GO Asian Championship 2023

IESF @iesf_official



With less than a week to go, take a look at the group seeding for the upcoming Asia Championship!



@MESA_HQ @uaeesport @nepalesports @QcfKz @SAFEISKSA @SIBOLesports @bydesa_org @esfindia @PESF4 @aesa_info @iespaorg… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Competition is high, and the stakes are even higher!With less than a week to go, take a look at the group seeding for the upcoming Asia Championship! Competition is high, and the stakes are even higher! 👀With less than a week to go, take a look at the group seeding for the upcoming Asia Championship!@MESA_HQ @uaeesport @nepalesports @QcfKz @SAFEISKSA @SIBOLesports @bydesa_org @esfindia @PESF4 @aesa_info @iespaorg… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xTqQTqYuie

Marking its start on July 13, 2023, the IESF CS:GO Asian Championship 2023 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Teams across the Asian continent have fought through their respective qualifiers and pitched their way into this prestigious event. The winners of the event not only get to showcase their admirable skills as a team but also get a part of the hefty USD 12,500 prize pool.

Format

The tournament will follow a traditional Group and subsequently a Playoff stage.

Group Stage

The Group stage will feature two single Round-Robin format groups, each consisting of five teams. All matches will be the best of one series, and the winners will come out on top.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the playoffs. Group stage winners and runners-up will advance into the Upper Bracket Semi-finals, whereas the third-place teams will advance into the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals.

Playoffs Stage

Each match within the Playoffs will be double-bracket elimination and held in a traditional best-of-three format.

Teams

Here is a list of the ten teams who have qualified for the IESF CS:GO Asian Championship 2023:

Team Saudi Arabia (Host Country) Team Palestine Team Iran Team Uzbekistan Team Pakistan Team India Team Indonesia Team Vietnam Team Mongolia Team Australia

IESF CS:GO Asian Championship 2023 Schedule

Here is the announced schedule for IESF CS:GO Asian Championship 2023:

July 13, 2023

Saudi Arabia vs Vietnam : 2:30 pm IST/ 5:00 am EST/ 2:00 am PST

: 2:30 pm IST/ 5:00 am EST/ 2:00 am PST India vs Uzbekistan : 3:30 pm IST/ 6:00am EST/ 3:00 am PST

: 3:30 pm IST/ 6:00am EST/ 3:00 am PST Saudi Arabia vs Iran: 4:30 pm IST/ 7:00 am EST/ 4:00 am PST

4:30 pm IST/ 7:00 am EST/ 4:00 am PST Vietnam vs India: 5:30 pm IST/ 8:00 am EST/ 5:00 am PST

5:30 pm IST/ 8:00 am EST/ 5:00 am PST Saudi Arabia vs India: 6:30 pm IST/ 9:00 am EST/ 6:00 am PST

6:30 pm IST/ 9:00 am EST/ 6:00 am PST Pakistan vs Australia : 2:30 pm IST/ 5:00 am EST/ 2:00 am PST

: 2:30 pm IST/ 5:00 am EST/ 2:00 am PST Palestine vs Mongolia : 3:30 pm IST/ 6:00am EST/ 3:00 am PST

: 3:30 pm IST/ 6:00am EST/ 3:00 am PST Pakistan vs Indonesia: 4:30 pm IST/ 7:00 am EST/ 4:00 am PST

4:30 pm IST/ 7:00 am EST/ 4:00 am PST Australia vs Palestine: 5:30 pm IST/ 8:00 am EST/ 5:00 am PST

5:30 pm IST/ 8:00 am EST/ 5:00 am PST Pakistan vs Palestine: 6:30 pm IST/ 9:00 am EST/ 6:00 am PST

July 14, 2023

Iran vs Uzbekistan : 2:30 pm IST/ 5:00 am EST/ 2:00 am PST

: 2:30 pm IST/ 5:00 am EST/ 2:00 am PST Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan 3:50 pm IST/ 6:20 am EST/ 3:20 am PST

3:50 pm IST/ 6:20 am EST/ 3:20 am PST Vietnam vs Iran: 5:20 pm IST/ 7:50 am EST/ 4:50 am PST

5:20 pm IST/ 7:50 am EST/ 4:50 am PST Vietnam vs Uzbekistan: 6:45 pm IST/ 9:15 am EST/ 6:15 am PST

6:45 pm IST/ 9:15 am EST/ 6:15 am PST Iran vs India: 8:20 pm IST/ 12:20 pm EST/ 7: 50 am PST

8:20 pm IST/ 12:20 pm EST/ 7: 50 am PST Indonesia vs Mongolia : 2:30 pm IST/ 5:00 am EST/ 2:00 am PST

: 2:30 pm IST/ 5:00 am EST/ 2:00 am PST Pakistan vs Mongolia: 3:50 pm IST/ 6:20 am EST/ 3:20 am PST

3:50 pm IST/ 6:20 am EST/ 3:20 am PST Australia vs Indonesia: 5:20 pm IST/ 7:50 am EST/ 4:50 am PST

5:20 pm IST/ 7:50 am EST/ 4:50 am PST Australia vs Mongolia: 6:45 pm IST/ 9:15 am EST/ 6:15 am PST

6:45 pm IST/ 9:15 am EST/ 6:15 am PST Indonesia vs Palestine: 8:20 pm IST/ 12:20 pm EST/ 7: 50 am PST

Note: The schedule will be updated later as the tournament progresses.

Where to watch?

CS:GO enthusiasts can tune into IESF's official Twitch and YouTube streams to catch the action live and root for their favorite teams.

