CS:GO releases new sticker collection ahead of Paris Major

CS:GO announced brand new sticker collections on May 5, 2023. The community had been speculating on the release of new sticker collections, but the developers had not confirmed a date. The Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 will be the final CS:GO Major in its lifetime. Counter-Strike 2 is set to release soon, in the summer of 2023. The collection features the teams and their players' autographs who would be competing in the grand stage of the Paris Major.

The details below provide a better look into the latest sticker collection.

All stickers, prices, and availability of CS:GO's latest Paris Major Sticker capsules

With Blast.tv Paris Major being right around the corner, there is no better time to introduce these stickers. There are six sticker capsules available for purchase, each containing different teams, players, and grades of stickers.

Where to buy

Players can directly purchase the sticker collection from the in-game menu of CS:GO. It is available under the 'news' section of the store in a brand new header, 'Paris 2023'.

Another option is through the Steam store. Players can navigate to the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive store page and purchase directly from there.

Price

The current pricing of the CS:GO Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 stickers are:

Legends Stickers Capsule - $0.99

Legends Stickers Autographs Capsule - $0.99

Challengers Stickers Capsule - $0.99

Challengers Stickers Autographs Capsule - $0.99

Contenders Stickers Capsule - $0.99

All Sticker Capsules

The Paris 2023 capsules contain a variety of stickers ranging from the Legends to Challengers and more. Here is a detailed preview of the entire lot. All the stickers in the capsule are available in three variants: Glitter, Holo, and Gold.

Paris 2023 Legends Capsule

Paris 2023 Legend Capsule (image via Sportskeeda)

The Legend Capsule contains stickers featuring the following teams:

NAVI 9INE FURIA fnatic Heroic Into the Breach Vitality Bad News Eagles

Paris 2023 Legends Autograph Capsule (image via Sportskeeda)

This capsule contains the autographs of all the players who play for the teams listed in the Legends capsule.

Paris 2023 Challengers Capsule

Paris 2023 Challengers Capsule (image via Sportskeeda)

The Challenger capsule incorporates the following teams:

Monte paiN Gaming G2 Esports GamerLegion ForZe eSports Apeks Ninjas in Pyjamas OG

Paris 2023 Challengers Autograph Capsule (image via Sportskeeda)

This capsule features autographs of all active players in the rosters of the Challenger teams.

Paris 2023 Contenders Capsule

Paris 2023 Contenders Capsule (image via Sportskeeda)

The Contenders Capsule features the following teams:

ENCE MOUZ Team Liquid Grayhound Complexity Gaming The MongolZ Fluxo FaZe Clan

Paris 2023 Contenders Capsule (image via Sportskeeda)

Much like the other capsules, the Contenders Autograph Capsule also features autographs of all the players in the rosters of the competing Contenders teams.

This sums up the Paris Major 2023 Sticker Capsules. Players can directly browse the community marketplace to search for their desired stickers and make a purchase from the market.

