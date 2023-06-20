5 deadliest weapons to use in CS:GO

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is a competitive game that demands strategic thinking, precise aim, and effective weapon selection. When it comes to dominating gun fights in the title, choosing the right weapon is really important. Each weapon possesses unique characteristics that cater to different situations and playstyles.

Whether a player prefers long-range sniping, mid-range assault, or close-quarter gun fights, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the weapons in CS:GO will give them a significant advantage over their adversaries. This article delves into the game's armory and explores the five deadliest weapons that can tilt the scales in one's favor.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Desert Eagle and 4 other great weapons to use in CS:GO

1) The AWP (Accuracy International Arctic Warfare rifle)

The now iconic AWP is the embodiment of precision and power. The weapon's one-shot one-kill ability enables a player to dominate long-range engagements, making it a must-pick for those who prefer to snipe their opponents.

The AWP's main feature has always been its ability to deliver a fatal blow with a single strike. Its extremely high damage output and excellent accuracy ensure that a skilled player can control the battlefield from a distance.

However, mastering the AWP requires patience, timing, and the ability to handle its slow fire rate and long reload times.

2) AK-47 (Avtomat Kalashnikova)

The AK-47 is an assault rifle for the terrorist faction in CS:GO, which is known for its versatility in gun fights. It boasts high damage per shot, allowing players to eliminate enemies with just a few well-placed rounds. Its lethality makes it a popular choice on the terrorists' side.

The AK-47 is an excellent choice when it comes to medium-range to long-range encounters. It offers an excellent combination of accuracy and firepower, making it a feared weapon for the CTs. Mastering its recoil pattern is essential to fully harness its potential and deliver devastating kills.

3) Desert Eagle

The Desert Eagle is one of the most powerful weapons in CS:GO and is the only sidearm that can kill enemies with a single headshot. Due to its high damage output and relatively cheaper price, the weapon is nearly a must-have in eco rounds.

While the Desert Eagle's heavy recoil and slow fire rate can be challenging, mastering it will allow players to quickly destroy opponents with accuracy and style.

4) M4A1-S

The M4A1-S is the primary weapon of choice for professional players on the CT side. The gun is known for its high rate of fire and manageable recoil. It also offers a larger magazine size and high damage output.

The M4A1-S is the superior version of the M4A4 in the game. Its ability to deliver precise bursts of fire makes it lethal in the hands of a skilled player.

5) MP9 (Brügger & Thomet MP9)

The MP9 may not be as popular as the other weapons featured in this article, but it is one of the most effective SMGs in CS:GO. This compact submachine gun is perfect for close-quarter combat due to its high rate of fire. Its spray pattern is relatively easy to control and can also be used to run and gun in lower elos.

The MP9 allows for the quick elimination of enemies at close range, making it an excellent choice for aggressive playstyles or surprise attacks. Additionally, its low price makes it an attractive option during eco rounds or semi-buy rounds.

In CS:GO, selecting the right weapons might spell the difference between victory and defeat. The weapons featured in this article are the most lethal ones in the game's arsenal.

Since each of these weapons has unique features and requires different skill sets to master, it is recommended that a player focus on one at a time when practicing. Knowing how to employ these weapons will provide a tremendous advantage over opponents.

Poll : 0 votes