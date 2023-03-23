Valve recently announced their development of Counter-Strike 2 and that the highly anticipated title is scheduled to release in the summer of 2023 itself. The developers have included several changes to the gameplay elements of the upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) shooter, including certain audio and recoil changes.

Certain gun sounds have been modified, with some weapon spray patterns being tweaked as well. It should be specified that Counter-Strike 2 is currently available in a Limited Playtest environment, implying that all of the features that are currently live in the game could potentially be redeveloped or reworked before the final release.

This article will outline all of the weapon audio cue changes as well as the potential gunplay changes in Counter-Strike 2.

Counter-Strike 2 features a few different gunfire sounds and recoil patterns

As expected, the sound cues play a huge role in providing both information and satisfaction for popular shooter titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Although Valve’s upcoming Counter-Strike 2 retains several elements from its prequel, it has also received quite a few adjustments and changes, including its audio engine.

While the player base may already be familiar with specific gun sounds from the decade-old shooter, the sequel is set to introduce some modifications to the sounds of certain weapons when they're fired.

Gun sounds

A major change that most players will immediately notice after entering a match is the different sound engines. The Terrorists, or the T side, will most likely notice a change in the gun sounds of the Glock-18, the default pistol that's provided to them. The weapon sound feels heavier and crisper from the CS:GO version.

One of the most powerful and staple rifles in the previous version, the AK-47, features a slightly different sound as well. Furthermore, the popular AWP rifle's scope-in sound has also been modified to add more depth to its sound cue. The Galil AR has received gunfire sound changes as well. It should be noted that the difference in gunfire sounds may also be affected by the surface they're firing at.

These changes are intentional modifications that the developers included in the playtest for fans to experience. It's highly likely that the final version of the game will be refined based on various metrics like game data and player feedback.

Spray pattern

The constant recoil kick pattern of the weapons in CS:GO is a prominent feature that establishes a skill disparity. Players who master spray patterns can dish out a lot more damage by hitting their shots consistently. As one climbs to higher ranks, the proficiency of players in controlling their weapons increases, thereby creating a more competitive scenario.

Although the current version of Counter-Strike 2 carries over all the weapons from CS:GO, there might be minor changes to the recoil patterns for a few of them. However, these changes could potentially be a result of the game's smoother sub-tick server architecture.

The Counter-Strike 2 Limited Playtest is currently available and can be accessed once interested players receive a notification to enroll. After downloading the fresh patch, they can experience Valve’s latest creation in the FPS genre. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

