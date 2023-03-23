Twitch streamer claims Valve "re-vamped entire sound engine" of Counter-Strike 2 after playtesters reported "a lot of sounds issues"

Twitch streamer Mark "OhnePixel" recently hopped on a voice call with fellow streamer and CS:GO player Erik "fl0m," who gave an insight into his experience of testing the beta version of the upcoming Counter-Strike 2.

fl0m revealed that he was among the few gamers who playtested the game for several hours. However, he stated that there were a lot of audio-related issues. Surprisingly, the developers worked overnight to re-vamp "the entire sound engine" and boot up a new Source 2 engine.

Twitch streamer fl0m reveals how hard Counter-Strike 2 team has been working

Twitch streamer fl0m took to OhnePixel's stream to demonstrate how hard the CS:GO team has been working. Reflecting on his playtesting session, he said:

"I know you never heard anything about them and what they're doing and everybody's like. 'they don't care.' So the first day we play tested, we played for 10 hours. We went in. The very first day, we didn't f**king move for 10 hours. After we were done, there were a lot of sound issues..."

(Timestamp: 02:43:11)

He continued:

"But before you turn off your brain and stop listening, they stayed at the office after a 10-hour playtest, we all went to dinner. They re-vamped the entire sound engine within Source 2 and reloaded an entire new Source 2 engine with a redesigned audio for the next day and it was so much better."

The Twitch streamer highlighted the remarkable commitment of the team he encountered, which provided valuable context for understanding the dedication invested in the game.

Here's what fans thought about the clip

While the development team received praise for their work ethic, fans were still critical of Valve (the corporation that develops CS:GO) for not expanding their team as other big projects (such as Valorant and Fortnite) have. Here are the top comments:

Fans scrutinize Valve over the size of their developing team (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Valve has revealed that the upcoming full version of the game will be released to all players for free during the summer of 2023.

The updated version is anticipated to feature redesigned maps, improved lighting, alterations to smoke grenades, and a new sub-tick server system that will replace the existing tick-rate system.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes