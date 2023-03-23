Counter-Strike 2 has new crosshair setting for following recoil

Counter-Strike 2's limited test version has plenty of new features, among which is a setting called Follow Recoil. As the name suggests, turning this setting on makes the camera follow the recoil of a gun. This completely changes how it feels to control the recoil of rifles and SMGs.

With Valve starting beta testing for Counter-Strike 2, many top streamers have showcased the Follow Recoil setting online. The feature has caused quite a stir in the community, with fans having mixed reactions to it.

Follow Recoil can be found under crosshair settings (Image via Jericho/Twitch)

What is Follow Recoil in Counter-Strike 2 and how does it work?

Streamers who are part of the Counter-Strike 2 beta test have been playing the game on Twitch and other platforms.

A clip of popular esports personality Jericho, during which he showcased the Follow Recoil setting, was shared on the subreddit r/GlobalOffensive. In the clip, viewers were seen constantly asking Jericho to turn the Follow Recoil setting on. He ended up doing it, but it was immediately apparent that the Counter-Strike veteran was not a fan, as he proceeded to turn it off almost immediately.

Jericho said:

"Agh! What the f*ck! Hold on, stop. What do you mean? What do you mean?"

Jericho proceeded to test the feature out and gave his opinion:

"I don't like it, I don't like it. I don't know if that's, I don't know if that's good?"

Even after changing more crosshair settings, the streamer still did not feel good about the Follow Recoil setting:

"I f*cking hate that. I gotta turn that off right now. Please. Sorry, that's not gonna be a thing for me right now."

Timestamp 2:24:38

This Follow Recoil feature can be found in the Game Crosshair settings and can be toggled on and off while playing the game. Turning it on will make the cursor, or rather the crosshair, follow the recoil pattern of the gun, causing the whole screen to move in a jerking fashion.

Reddit reactions to the Follow Recoil feature in Counter-Strike 2

Redditors of r/GlobalOffensive had various reactions to Jericho's clip. Someone pointed out that the feature exists in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and can be turned on with console commands. However, it cannot be used in official matchmaking. In Counter-Strike 2, however, the ability to turn on Follow Recoil can be accessed at any time from the menu.

Here are some reactions from the subreddit:

Reddit comments about the feature (Image via r/GlobalOffensive)

Grenades are also getting a revamp in the upcoming Counter-Strike game, with volumetric smoke grenades and the ability to preview grenade trajectory and landing spots available for warmups.

