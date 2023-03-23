Counter-Strike 2 beta test shows new grenade preview feature, players can see landing spot

Counter-Strike 2 has added a feature to preview grenade trajectory in-game that shows where the projectile will land. This inclusion removes the need to play custom community servers or maps. Popular streamer Owen "Smooyacs" showcased the feature while playing the game on Twitch as part of its beta test.

Counter-Strike 2's announcement — and its sub-tick rates, volumetric smoke, and map improvements — has got the esporting community hyped as big streamers are streaming it. This includes Shroud and Tarik.

However, minor quality-of-life improvements, such as the ability to turn on grenade previews to practice using smokes or other projectiles without needing to download workshop assets, are significant enhancements over its predecessor too.

"Oh my god, what!!!": Smooyacs reacts to grenade trajectory preview feature in Counter-Strike 2

In Counter-Strike 2, while playing the warmup mode, players can turn on the grenade preview feature from this title's menu. What it does is show a smaller pop-up window on the screen at the bottom left, which accurately displays where the projectile would land. Moreover, a separate crosshair marks its exact location.

After the grenade is thrown, the small window camera follows its trajectory. This allows for better assessment of throws while either trying to learn specific smokes or trying to perfect one's skills.

Owen was flabbergasted to see the new feature added to Counter-Strike 2 and reacted exuberantly when he threw a 'nade at the T-spawn on the iconic Dust 2 map. He exclaimed:

"Oh my god, oh my god, what!!!"

Smooyacs then proceeded to showcase the feature by pulling out another HE grenade, which summoned the trajectory preview mode again for the benefit of his viewers. The streamer was clearly very excited and said:

"Oh my f*cking god!"

Reddit reactions to grenade trajectory preview

Counter-Strike is perhaps one of the most iconic FPS games of all time, gradually evolving to its current state over two decades. With millions of fans worldwide, the CS:GO community had mixed reactions to the fact that Valve had added such a feature in Counter-Strike 2.

Reddit comments about "hand holding" (Image via r/GlobalOffensive)

Others did note that the preview was only for warmups and practice modes and would not be applicable while playing the game online, much less when it is played competitively. Others still lauded the addition, saying it will help beginners:

Reddit comments (Image via r/GlobalOffensive)

Another big change to grenades that has attracted quite some attention is the fact that smokes are getting a full revamp and will not be dynamic in nature. The title's volumetric smoke will react with the map's assets and has piqued the interest of many, including that of CS:GO star s1mple.

Beta testing of the game has already started, here is how you can enroll to play the game before Summer 2023 when it finally releases.

