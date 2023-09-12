FAMAS vs. Galil AR: Which CS:GO Rifle is better?

The FAMAS and the Galil AR are entry-level rifles in CS:GO's weapon arsenal. Native to the Counter-Terrorist (CT) and the Terrorist (T) side, respectively, both offer incredible value for the amount they are priced at. While these weapons are far overshadowed by the more powerful M4A4/M4A1-S and the AK-47, they do have their distinct role within the game.

This article will provide a statistical comparison between both these weapons, offering an objective answer with regard to which rifle performs better within CS:GO.

FAMAS and Galil AR comparison for a statistical end to the CS:GO debate

FAMAS

FAMAS in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Image via Valve)

The FAMAS is a budget-friendly rifle available to the Counter-Terrorists in CS:GO. Priced at $2050, the weapon is a cheap and effective alternative to the M4A4 or M4A1-S during rounds with budget constraints.

The stats for the FAMAS are as follows:

Cost: $2050

$2050 Bullets per Magazine: 25

25 Bullets (Reserve): 90

90 Damage: 30

30 Armour Penetration: 70%

70% Rate of Fire: 600 Rounds Per Minute (full-auto), 800 Rounds Per Minute (burst)

600 Rounds Per Minute (full-auto), 800 Rounds Per Minute (burst) A ccurate Range: 15 m (full auto), 36 m (Burst fire)

15 m (full auto), 36 m (Burst fire) Reload Time: 3.3 seconds

The FAMAS is the only other weapon besides the Glock-18, which has a burst module. It has quite a low damage for an assault rifle and a puny magazine size. It is best used as an eco weapon.

Galil AR

Galil AR in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Image via Valve)

Priced at $1800, the Galil is the cheapest Assault Rifle available to the Terrorist faction. With a high rate of fire and an extremely large magazine, it is a great option in the game.

Cost: $1800

$1800 Bullets per Magazine: 35

35 Bullets (Reserve): 90

90 Damage: 30

30 Armour Penetration: 77.5%

77.5% Rate of Fire: 666 Rounds Per Minute (RPM)

666 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) Reload Time: 3 seconds

3 seconds Accurate Range: 16 m

The AK-47 generally overshadows the Galil AR in buy rounds. The latter suffers from a lack of penetration power and is often times quite inaccurate in long ranges. However, the weapon is still a great substitute for the AK during low-economy purchases.

Verdict: Galil AR trumps over FAMAS

Here is a detailed comparison between both the entry-level rifles offered by CS:GO:

Stats FAMAS Galil AR Damage per shot 30 HP 30 HP Headshot Damage 84 HP (armored) 120 HP (unarmored) 92 HP (armored) 120 HP (unarmored) Fire rate 666(auto)/800(burst) RPM 666 RPM Accuracy Better Worse Reload time 3.3 seconds 3 seconds Effective Range 15 meters 16 meters Price $2050 $1800 Movement Accuracy Better Worse

With a bigger magazine, more armor penetration, and overall better value for money, the Galil ultimately triumphs over the FAMAS in CS:GO. While the latter is significantly powerful in terms of its burst module, the Galil AR, with its bigger magazine and stronger penetration, has a much better presence.

For players who do pick up the FAMAS, we urge you to consider the Burst fire over its automatic fire. With a more effective range to play around and a faster fire rate, it is arguably better to use it with its 3-burst capability.

For more CS:GO guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.