FAMAS vs. Galil AR: Which CS:GO Rifle is better?

The FAMAS and the Galil AR are entry-level rifles in CS:GO's weapon arsenal. Native to the Counter-Terrorist (CT) and the Terrorist (T) side, respectively, both offer incredible value for the amount they are priced at. While these weapons are far overshadowed by the more powerful M4A4/M4A1-S and the AK-47, they do have their distinct role within the game.
This article will provide a statistical comparison between both these weapons, offering an objective answer with regard to which rifle performs better within CS:GO.
FAMAS and Galil AR comparison for a statistical end to the CS:GO debate
FAMAS
The FAMAS is a budget-friendly rifle available to the Counter-Terrorists in CS:GO. Priced at $2050, the weapon is a cheap and effective alternative to the M4A4 or M4A1-S during rounds with budget constraints.
The stats for the FAMAS are as follows:
- Cost: $2050
- Bullets per Magazine: 25
- Bullets (Reserve): 90
- Damage: 30
- Armour Penetration: 70%
- Rate of Fire: 600 Rounds Per Minute (full-auto), 800 Rounds Per Minute (burst)
- Accurate Range: 15 m (full auto), 36 m (Burst fire)
- Reload Time: 3.3 seconds
The FAMAS is the only other weapon besides the Glock-18, which has a burst module. It has quite a low damage for an assault rifle and a puny magazine size. It is best used as an eco weapon.
Galil AR
Priced at $1800, the Galil is the cheapest Assault Rifle available to the Terrorist faction. With a high rate of fire and an extremely large magazine, it is a great option in the game.
- Cost: $1800
- Bullets per Magazine: 35
- Bullets (Reserve): 90
- Damage: 30
- Armour Penetration: 77.5%
- Rate of Fire: 666 Rounds Per Minute (RPM)
- Reload Time: 3 seconds
- Accurate Range: 16 m
The AK-47 generally overshadows the Galil AR in buy rounds. The latter suffers from a lack of penetration power and is often times quite inaccurate in long ranges. However, the weapon is still a great substitute for the AK during low-economy purchases.
Verdict: Galil AR trumps over FAMAS
Here is a detailed comparison between both the entry-level rifles offered by CS:GO:
With a bigger magazine, more armor penetration, and overall better value for money, the Galil ultimately triumphs over the FAMAS in CS:GO. While the latter is significantly powerful in terms of its burst module, the Galil AR, with its bigger magazine and stronger penetration, has a much better presence.
For players who do pick up the FAMAS, we urge you to consider the Burst fire over its automatic fire. With a more effective range to play around and a faster fire rate, it is arguably better to use it with its 3-burst capability.
For more CS:GO guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.