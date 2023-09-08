AK-47 vs. Galil: Which CS:GO Assault Rifle is better?

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is a tactical game that requires teamwork and micro-managing the squad's finances to secure rounds. After the prices for the weapons were adjusted, the Galil AR quickly became one of the preferred anti-eco guns. This is primarily due to its robust performance and dependable damage output, which is crucial in low-economy rounds.

CS:GO has a limited collection of weapons, and the AK-47 manages to stand out the most with its one-shot capabilities. That Terrorist Side (T-Side) gun has some of the best stats in this title compared to all other options in the Rifle category. Both factors make it a highly preferred weapon, with even the Counter-Terrorist Side (CT-Side) trying to pick this gun up during a round.

However, the Galil has some qualities that can rival the AK-47 in CS:GO.

Statistical comparison and details of CS:GO’s AK-47 and Galil

Tactical shooter titles like CS:GO function on simple weapon rules — the player with a stronger weapon has a higher chance of winning a gunfight, considering both this gamer and their foe are on the same skill level. However, this may not always be the case, as this game can put players in different scenarios throughout a match.

That said, here are a few important stats that one should note about the Galil to establish a proper comparison between it and the AK-47:

Cost: $1800

$1800 Bullets per Magazine: 35

35 Bullets (Reserve): 90

90 Damage: 30

30 Armour Penetration: 77.5%

77.5% Rate of Fire: 666 Rounds Per Minute (RPM)

666 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) Reload Time: 3 seconds

Here is a quick list of all the stats for the classic AK-47 in CS:GO:

Cost: $2700

$2700 Bullets per Magazine: 30

30 Bullets (Reserve): 90

90 Damage: 36

36 Armour Penetration: 77.5%

77.5% Rate of Fire: 600 Rounds Per Minute (RPM)

600 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) Reload Time: 2.4 seconds

The Galil has an advantage over the AK-47 with its compelling and lower price tag. It can be used in most anti-eco rounds and has been capable of taking down entire teams even in full rounds. The gun also manages to take the win, even when it comes to the total number of bullets per magazine.

Both the AK and the Galil pack a total of 90 bullets and feature armor penetration of 77.5%. However, the former has a higher damage output, which is compensated for by a lower fire rate. On the other hand, the Galil has a comparatively slower reload time than this one-shot AK-47.

While the AK is famous for its headshots, the gun comes with an aggressive recoil kick that is hard to control and even more difficult to master. Contrarily, the Galil’s recoil can be tamed easily.

This gun can be used in bursts during long-range combat and in sprays to take down foes at close range. It can take down unarmored enemies with a single headshot. However, its competitor can one-shot armored players.

The AK-47 is the clear winner as the better T-Side rifle, primarily due to its ability to one-shot enemies. This also makes up for its hefty cost. However, mastering this weapon and getting efficient with it will take some practice in CS:GO.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.