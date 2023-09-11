Five-SeveN vs. Tec-9: Which CS:GO Pistol is better?

Both the Five-SeveN and the Tec-9 are fabulous pistols in CS:GO. Native to the Counter Terrorist and the Terrorist side, respectively, the guns have undoubtedly found their place in the meta within the game, and there's been a constant debate with regard to the superior weapon among the two in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

This article will provide an objective answer to this question, targeting all the necessary statistics associated with both pistols. We do believe, however, that in a game like CS:GO, players who put enough time into mastering either weapon will be able to shred through lobbies with ease.

Five-SeveN and Tec-9 comparison for a statistical end to the CS:GO debate

Five-SeveN

Five-SeveN in CS:GO (Image via Valve)

Native to the Counter-Terrorists (CT), the Five-SeveN is a semi-automatic pistol that boasts a high fire rate, good accuracy, and a plentiful magazine size. Priced at $500, it is an expensive sidearm, second to the Desert Eagle.

Below is a list of the Five-SeveN's stats:

Damage - 31

- 31 Armor penetration - 91.15%

- 91.15% Rate of fire - 400 rounds per minute

- 400 rounds per minute Accurate range (meters) -14 m

-14 m Reload time - 3.2 seconds

- 3.2 seconds Magazine capacity - 20

- 20 Reserve ammo limit - 100

- 100 Running speed (hammer units per second) - 240

The Five-SeveN has negligible recoil. The gun is known for its extremely accurate semi-automatic bursts. It is a great purchase for eco-rounds and is capable of turning unfavorable situations in the CT's favor.

This gun's only drawbacks are its $500 price tag and a relatively long reload time, but due to the benefits it offers, we definitely urge you to give this secondary weapon a shot if you haven't.

Tec-9

Tec-9 in CS:GO (Image via Valve)

Exclusive to the Terrorist side, the Tec-9 is the rival counterpart of the Five-SeveN for the Terrorist faction in CS:GO. Known for its lethality in close quarters, this gun offers impeccable movement accuracy and high magazine capacity, incentivizing aggressive pushes.

Below is a list of the Tec-9's stats:

Damage - 33

- 33 Armor penetration - 90.2%

- 90.2% Rate of fire - 500 rounds per minute

- 500 rounds per minute Accurate range (meters) -13 m

-13 m Reload time - 2.5 seconds

- 2.5 seconds Magazine capacity - 18

- 18 Reserve ammo limit - 90

- 90 Running speed (hammer units per second) - 240

Unlike the Five-SeveN, the Tec-9 has a relatively higher recoil, requiring better control and trigger discipline. Merely spamming shots will not yield eliminations; however, a well-timed burst of shots will. It has excellent penetration power, even allowing for one-shot headshots against enemies with Helmet protection.

Verdict: Tec-9 takes the edge over Five-SeveN

Here is a detailed comparison between the pistols offered by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive:

Stats Five-SeveN Tec-9 Damage per shot 31 HP 33 HP Headshot Damage 115 HP (armored) 126 HP (unarmored) 118 HP (armored) 130 HP (unarmored) Fire rate 400 RPM 500 RPM Accuracy Better Worse Reload time 3.2 seconds 2.5 seconds Effective Range 14 meters 13 meters Price $500 $500 Movement Accuracy Worse Better

The Tec-9 is the clear winner in this match-up. Despite offering quite a similar statistic, the Tec-9's consistency in offering better movement accuracy and exceptionally fatal headshot damage makes it a menace to deal with.

While the Five-SeveN incentivizes holding angles and comfortable bursting, the Tec-9 encourages an active and aggressive playstyle, making it the ideal weapon for the Terrorist side. A shorter reload time and an abundant magazine size allow it to shred through opponents without any resistance.

For more Counter-Strike guides, stay tuned to Sporstkeeda.