Five-SeveN vs. Tec-9: Which CS:GO Pistol is better?

Both the Five-SeveN and the Tec-9 are fabulous pistols in CS:GO. Native to the Counter Terrorist and the Terrorist side, respectively, the guns have undoubtedly found their place in the meta within the game, and there's been a constant debate with regard to the superior weapon among the two in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
This article will provide an objective answer to this question, targeting all the necessary statistics associated with both pistols. We do believe, however, that in a game like CS:GO, players who put enough time into mastering either weapon will be able to shred through lobbies with ease.
Five-SeveN and Tec-9 comparison for a statistical end to the CS:GO debate
Five-SeveN
Native to the Counter-Terrorists (CT), the Five-SeveN is a semi-automatic pistol that boasts a high fire rate, good accuracy, and a plentiful magazine size. Priced at $500, it is an expensive sidearm, second to the Desert Eagle.
Below is a list of the Five-SeveN's stats:
- Damage - 31
- Armor penetration - 91.15%
- Rate of fire - 400 rounds per minute
- Accurate range (meters) -14 m
- Reload time - 3.2 seconds
- Magazine capacity - 20
- Reserve ammo limit - 100
- Running speed (hammer units per second) - 240
The Five-SeveN has negligible recoil. The gun is known for its extremely accurate semi-automatic bursts. It is a great purchase for eco-rounds and is capable of turning unfavorable situations in the CT's favor.
This gun's only drawbacks are its $500 price tag and a relatively long reload time, but due to the benefits it offers, we definitely urge you to give this secondary weapon a shot if you haven't.
Tec-9
Exclusive to the Terrorist side, the Tec-9 is the rival counterpart of the Five-SeveN for the Terrorist faction in CS:GO. Known for its lethality in close quarters, this gun offers impeccable movement accuracy and high magazine capacity, incentivizing aggressive pushes.
Below is a list of the Tec-9's stats:
- Damage - 33
- Armor penetration - 90.2%
- Rate of fire - 500 rounds per minute
- Accurate range (meters) -13 m
- Reload time - 2.5 seconds
- Magazine capacity - 18
- Reserve ammo limit - 90
- Running speed (hammer units per second) - 240
Unlike the Five-SeveN, the Tec-9 has a relatively higher recoil, requiring better control and trigger discipline. Merely spamming shots will not yield eliminations; however, a well-timed burst of shots will. It has excellent penetration power, even allowing for one-shot headshots against enemies with Helmet protection.
Verdict: Tec-9 takes the edge over Five-SeveN
Here is a detailed comparison between the pistols offered by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive:
The Tec-9 is the clear winner in this match-up. Despite offering quite a similar statistic, the Tec-9's consistency in offering better movement accuracy and exceptionally fatal headshot damage makes it a menace to deal with.
While the Five-SeveN incentivizes holding angles and comfortable bursting, the Tec-9 encourages an active and aggressive playstyle, making it the ideal weapon for the Terrorist side. A shorter reload time and an abundant magazine size allow it to shred through opponents without any resistance.
