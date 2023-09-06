10 console commands you need to know in CS2

CS2 is now playable for most gamers, and much like its predecessor, console commands form a very intrinsic part of sorting the game to a player's needs. Commands ranging from mere jump throw binds to adjusting the FOV, these inputs help refine the game to your own configuration.

This article will help you find a comprehensive guide and a list of some of the most important console commands available in CS2.

Most useful console commands in CS2

Below is a list of the ten most useful commands you can use during their CS2 experience in-game. These cater to a general player base who want to tweak their FOV, view general latency statistics, and more.

Jump-throw bind

alias +jumpthrow "+jump; -attack;"

alias -jumpthrow "-jump; +attack;"

bind n +jumpthrow

A jump-throw bind is essential in Counter-Strike to maintain a consistent grenade throw. Following these steps will ensure you can bind any key of their choice(by replacing 'n' in the command) to execute a jump-throw.

cl_showfps 2

For veterans of the game who prefer the net graph of CS:GO, this command will provide the timeless net graph, showcasing the FPS counter in-game.

cl_showfps 3

Much like its counterpart, this command in CS2 will additionally display the server tick-rate information of the game you are engaged in.

Latency fix

cl_updaterate 128

cl_interp_ratio 1

cl_interp "0.015625"

For those who have recently been facing a lagging issue in their CS2 experience, the combination of these three commands has been proven to improve one's in-game presence.

These commands help reduce the in-game latency and fix all non-severe inconsistencies between the player and the server.

For players with an unstable internet connection, we urge you to replace cl_interp "0.015625" with cl_interp "0.03125"

voice_modenable 1

This command will enable voice chat in-game.

fps_max 0

This command will allow you to put a fix on their fps in-game. You can swap the "0" for their required fps. Keeping it "0" will allow you to have an uncapped framerate.

cq_netgraph 1

This command will display the latency information on the top left corner of the screen. Unlike its predecessor, the graph's display is very minimal and not as comprehensive.

Viewmodel commands

viewmodel_fov 68

viewmodel_offset_x 2

viewmodel_offset_y 2

viewmodel_offset_z -2

With a combination of these commands and tweaking its values, you will be able to adjust and create the viewmodel of their own preference.

disconnect

You can use this command to disconnect from the server they are playing in instantaneously.

quit

As the command implies, it will close the application and redirect you to the desktop screen.

For more CS2 guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.