7 best Deagle skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

In Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), the Desert Eagle is one of the most loved weapons. This pistol has earned legendary status thanks to its capacity to eliminate armored opponents with a single headshot. Imagining any Counter-Strike version without the iconic Desert Eagle is tough.

Many fantastic skins have been produced for the Deagle, but they might cost a few bucks, which could be a significant investment. So, the seven mentioned in this article complement the pistol without cutting too deep into your pockets.

Top 7 Desert Eagle Skins under $10 in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Light Rail (~$5.36)

Light Rail (Image via Valve)

In 2019, the Desert Eagle Light Rail was launched as part of the Prisma Collection and is presently available on the Steam Market for $0.43. The Light Rail's design features a gradient transition with gold, copper, and silver color schemes.

Considering the design and popularity, the prices are excellent, and despite its age, it is still commonly used in-game. The Factory New (FT) variant costs around five dollars and would make an excellent addition to your collection.

2) Naga (~$7.88)

Naga (Image via Valve)

This skin was released as part of The Chroma Case Collection in 2015. The slide is etched with a Naga's head and a pattern of many interweaving snakes. The handle is embellished with a textured brown insert bearing a circular logo. It's one of the cleanest iterations of the standard Desert Eagle.

The metallic paint covering and the etching make this skin worthwhile. Another thing to note is that the skin is still in use today. The unusual thing is that it doesn't wear and tear as much in its lower variants, but it does darken.

3) Conspiracy (~$6.71)

Conspiracy (Image via Valve)

In 2014, the Desert Eagle Conspiracy was launched as part of the Breakout Collection and is available on the Steam Market for $6.50. The Conspiracy is painted black, with faint yellow stripes on areas of the slide. This skin is popular even in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), probably making it more pricey.

However, in comparison to other skins of the same type, the price is actually reasonable. The Field-Tested variant still needs to improve quality, so opting for Minimal-Wear for $6.71 is the more balanced option.

4) Directive (~$1.56)

Directive (Image via Valve)

The Desert Eagle Directive was released as part of The Gamma 2 Collection on August 17, 2016. The skin is futuristically designed; the slide is embellished with rough metal panels that are unevenly painted with blue and brown metal colors. The weapon's handle and individual minor pieces are all black.

This skin is a very budget-friendly addition to your Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) inventory since it has such a low price, all while maintaining its looks.

5) Trigger Discipline (~$3.26)

Trigger Discipline (Image via Valve)

In 2021, the Desert Eagle Trigger Discipline was launched as part of the Snakebite Collection and is available on the Steam Market for $0.55. The Trigger Discipline was just added, and the design is distinctive owing to the pattern and pink color.

This skin is incredibly popular in-game, so you'll see this skin everywhere. The FT pricing is moderately inexpensive for this skin compared to other Desert Eagle skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). However, minimum wear variants are less costly and don't sacrifice much quality.

6) Crimson Web (~$7.13)

Crimson Web (Image via Valve)

Desert Eagle Crimson Web was released as part of The eSports 2014 Summer Collection. The pistol's whole body is painted solid red and decorated with a black spider web design.

The weapon's minor bits are all painted black. This skin somewhat reminds us of a certain "friendly neighborhood" superhero while retaining the attention of any player who catches a glimpse of this skin. The Field-Tested version of this skin costs about $7 and is a great addition to your inventory of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

7) Mecha Industries (~$6.97)

Mecha Industries (Image via Valve)

As part of The Danger Zone Collection, the Desert Eagle Mecha Industries was introduced in 2018. The skin is designed in a futuristic manner. The gun's individual pieces are painted black and white, with beige and red highlights.

The skin holds a certain royal-mechanized look to it, which makes this skin special while not costing too much. The Minimal-Wear variant of this skin costs a little more than $6 and is the perfect addition to your Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) inventory.

These are just some of the Desert Eagle skins available for less than $10 in Counter-Strike 2. Each has its own distinctive charm and decorative factors, making it ideal for gamers who want to impact the field of combat.