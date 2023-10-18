Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Release date and launch time across all regions

After years of anticipation, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is due to hit the shelves in the next couple of days. It's no surprise that fans are biding their time until they get their hands on both the webslingers. While the review embargo is up for now, major plot points and storyline are still under wraps. Nevertheless, iconic villains like Venom and Kraven are part of the proceedings.

While the release date has been confirmed a long time ago, many players are wondering what the launch time for the game will be in their region. We have gathered all available information regarding the matter to help you in your quest to become the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

When can you start playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Expand Tweet

The official release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Friday, October 20, 2023. This is a perfect time to drop the game as it allows fervent fans and avid gamers to dive into it over the weekend. Given that the main story is around 15 hours long, they will have more than enough time to experience the central plotline and make some decent headway toward the coveted Platinum.

The tricky part is the launch time. While we have seen quite a few developers revealing that information days before launch on their social media accounts, Insomniac Games is still mum on the matter. Although we cannot say for sure whether the developers will make an official confirmation, we still have enough information to make an educated guess.

The game will launch at 12 am local time for players around the world. This has been the case for other console releases, and the title's PS store page also shows a counter indicating the same. Furthermore, a Redditor shared a conversation with a PlayStation support member, who replied with similar information.

Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 available on PS4?

Expand Tweet

Unlike the first two titles in the series, the 2023 sequel will not be available on the previous-gen console and is a PS5 exclusive. Sticking only to the current-gen platform allows it to use the SSD to provide seamless, faster loading times, especially during fast travels.

Furthermore, the game looks absolutely gorgeous, be it during combat or traversal.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 file size

According to PlayStation Game Size on X (formerly Twitter), the game will cost players 86.286 GB of their PS5's storage space. Those who have pre-ordered it and are yet to download it can check out our pre-load guide to prepare for the launch.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review

Expand Tweet

Once the review embargo lifted, the game received universal critical acclaim. it currently holds a 91 rating on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated title for Insomniac Games. While the rating might change when the title receives its global launch, it is no doubt one of the best superhero games of all time.

If you are wondering whether you should purchase the game, check out Sportskeeda's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review to make up your mind. We can assure you that you will have a gala time webbing up NYC.