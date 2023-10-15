Spider-Man 2 install size and how to pre-load

With the much-awaited Spider-Man 2 release just around the corner, fans can already start to pre-load the game on their consoles in anticipation. This also means that the install size for the upcoming PS5-exclusive is now available. There was a worry back in August 2023 that the game would take a whopping 100 GB of space. Thankfully, that's not the case.

So, what do we know about the game's install size and pre-loading? Let's see.

Spider-Man 2 install size is below 100 GB

To be exact, Spider-Man 2 will take 86.286 GB of your PS5's space, according to PlayStation Game Size on X (formerly Twitter). That is excellent news for the webslinger's fanbase, who were worried about the earlier 100 GB leak and the base console's storage space. The leak's estimate would have put the upcoming game around the same size as God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West.

In contrast, Spider-Man Remastered was 53.84 GB large, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales was 39.216 GB. With a larger map and all other content, it makes sense that the upcoming sequel is a little less than both of the previous titles' file size combined.

How to pre-load Spider-Man 2 on PS5

The game is now available for pre-loading, starting from October 13. To do the same, you need to follow the steps below:

Make sure you have the game pre-ordered on your console. Otherwise, you will have to head over to the PlayStation store and purchase it before you can pre-load.

Go to your library on PS5 and select the game.

You will get the option to pre-load the title. Choose it to have the entire thing downloaded.

With the game pre-loaded, you will not have to wait at all once the game releases later next week.

Spider-Man 2 release date

The game will be released on Friday, October 20. It will only be available on PS5, utilizing the current-gen console's superior hardware to great effect. The developers have promised quicker loading times using PS5's fast SSD.

Spider-Man 2 story and trailer

With two games already in the belt, Insomniac Games' choice of both Kraven and the iconic Venom will surely lead players to wonder how they will play out in the story. Peter Parker and Miles Morales are teaming up to tackle their threat head-on, with both Spider-Men being playable in the expanded Marvel's New York.

Peter will, of course, get the symbiote sometime during the game, showcasing brutal abilities and a more aggressive personality. While it has not been confirmed who Venom will be, it is likely that Harry will be the host this time around.

Insomniac Games has promised that the gameplay will be significantly improved over the past two titles, with New York feeling like a living, thriving organism. The gameplay trailers provided a glimpse at what to expect, including Web Wings, switching between the two heroes, the Spider-Man app, and more.

Fans have already seen Kraven hunting The Lizard in the gameplay trailer. A recently posted cinematic trailer also featured both Spider-Men taking on Venom, showcasing an array of abilities and powers.