Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 size leaked: requires nearly 100GB storage

Insomniac Games' upcoming highly anticipated sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is just a few months from its official release. And with the game's looming release date, we finally have info on the upcoming PlayStation flagship title's potential file size for the PS5. And much like the recent PS5 exclusives, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a rather massive storage requirement.

Similarly to the recently released PlayStation exclusives such as God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, the upcoming sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man comes with a file size of roughly 100 gigabytes. The information comes courtesy of Twitter/ X user - "@SpiderManCD."

Here's everything you must know about Marvel's Spider-Man 2's file size, release date, and more.

How big is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the PS5? File size leaked

According to the Twitter/ X user @SpiderManCD, the PS5 file of the upcoming sequel is approximately 98 GB, which brings it close to God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West in terms of its storage requirement. @SpiderManCD further confirmed that the information regarding the file size comes from the retail box of the limited edition PlayStation 5 console bundle.

Expand Tweet

The massive file size should not surprise any Marvel's Spider-Man fan, given Insomniac Games has stated multiple times in past interviews that the sequel will be really expansive. While on the surface, the map of the upcoming sequel is the same as its predecessor, there are additional zones for players to explore, which weren't present in the past two games.

This game is also a PlayStation 5 exclusive that, unlike the previous few first-party flagships, isn't coming to the PlayStation 4, resulting in the game's chunky file size. According to the recently leaked graphics modes for the title, the sequel also targets 4K resolutions out of the box.

Even for the 60fps performance mode, Insomniac Games targets a 4K output, albeit at a 1440p base resolution. That 4K textures and assets can be pretty demanding regarding storage requirements also explains the game's massive file size on the PS5. Suffice it to say, if you're excited about the sequel, it's best to ensure you have enough room on your PS5's SSD to install the game.

Expand Tweet

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released on September 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.