7 best M4A4 skins under $10 in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) arrived with a significant graphical improvement upon the previous iterations of the FPS, making the game look crisper and more aesthetically pleasant. That includes the skins, whose overall appearance is significantly superior to those in CS:GO, and they now look even better in-game.

The M4A4 is one of the best weapons in CS2, and many players prefer it over the M4A1-S on the Counter-Terrorist side due to its larger magazine. You can overhaul the M4A4's appearance by equipping some available skins.

That said, the price tag on some skins may leave you with a hole in your pocket, so most of the Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) community prefers skins with a good balance between appearance and price. Here are 7 of the most budget-friendly M4A4 skins available in the game.

Note: The price of the skins may fluctuate based on the skin market.

Top 7 M4A4 skins under $10 in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Desolate Space (~$8.34)

M4A4 Desolate Space (Image via Valve)

The M4A4 Desolate Space skin is widely recognized as among the most well-crafted cosmetics, with numerous gamers praising its visual style. This space-themed skin features an image of a dead astronaut holding a skull, giving it an eerie appearance.

M4A4 Desolate Space is available in the Gamma Case and can be opened or purchased straight for a modest price of $8.34 for a Field-Tested (FT) version to add to your inventory of Counter-Strike 2.

2) In Living Color (~$8.51)

M4A4 In Living Color (Image via Valve)

As part of The Snakebite Collection, M4A4 In Living Color was added to the game. The skin has a street art feel to it. The design features various sketches and words painted in vivid neon hues.

The image of a purple-haired girl wearing a protective face mask is the composition's focal point. The skin's Battle-Scarred (BS) and Field-Tested (FT) versions cost $6.67 and $8.51, respectively, and will make a colorful addition to your inventory.

3) Neo-Noir (~$7.79)

M4A4 Neo-Noir (Image via Valve)

The M4A4 Neo-Noir is moderately priced, with the Field-Tested costing slightly over $7. This appealing cosmetic was added in February 2018 as part of the Clutch Collection.

The rifle's core section, magazine, and handle are all embellished with a picture of a female wielding a sword. The girl clenches her hands and coughs up a cloud of white smoke. The backdrop sports an urban environment.

The color palette includes black and various tones of pink, purple, and blue. The skin would look much better in Minimal Wear or Factory New wear, but they would cost roughly $17 and $47, respectively.

4) 龍王 (Dragon King) (~$8.77)

M4A4 龍王 (Dragon King) (Image via Valve)

M4A4 龍王 (Dragon King) deserves to be on this list, and many consider it the best skin available for the specific rifle. As the name suggests, the artwork of M4A4 龍王 (Dragon King) features a dragon painted in red and blue.

The skin is also reasonably priced, with Factory-New (FN) costing a little over $40 and all other base versions costing less than $20, specifically, the Battle-Scarred and Field-Tested versions cost around $8.30 and $8.77, respectively.

5) Evil Daimyo (~$6.48)

M4A4 Evil Daimyo (Image via Valve)

As part of The Falchion Collection, M4A4 Evil Daimyo was added to the game. The rifle's body is painted black and accented with a geometric design in varying colors of red and gray. The rifle's middle section is decorated with a gray emblem representing a samurai helmet. The design also features several little icons in the shape of crossed swords throughout the weapon's body.

The skin maintains a menacing look, all the while not being a heavy investment in the skin market of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). All variants (except StatTrak) of the Evil Daimyo cost under $10 dollars and are a perfect addition to your inventory.

6) Tooth Fairy (~$7.16)

M4A4 Tooth Fairy (Image via Valve)

M4A4 Tooth Fairy was released as part of The Fracture Collection. The weapon's entire body is haphazardly painted in dismal tones of red, green, and brown. The rifle's core section is embellished with a spooky image of the Tooth Fairy. Various handwritten inscriptions adorn the lower half of the magazine. The design incorporates numerous little details, such as insects and human teeth.

All variants of the skin, except the Factory-New (FN), cost under $10 in the skin market and make for ominous additions to your inventory in Counter-Strike 2.

7) Spider Lily (~$6.89)

M4A4 Spider Lily (Image via Valve)

The M4A4 Spider Lily was introduced to the game as part of the Operation Riptide Collection. The rifle's middle section is decorated with representations of red flowers against a dark blue background. An abstract blue pattern can be found on the handguard and upper half of the buttstock. Gray plastic is used for the handle and the back section of the buttstock. Brass is used to make individual little sections of the body.

All variants except the Factory-New version of the skin cost under $10 and are a great addition to your inventory in CS2.

These are only a few M4A4 skins that cost under $10 and are available in Counter-Strike 2. Each has its own distinct charm and aesthetic elements, making them ideal for gamers wishing to make a statement on the battlefield.