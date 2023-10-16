10 best AWP skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

The AWP is a $4,750 sniper rifle in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). It is a high-risk, high-reward weapon with the extraordinary ability to kill an attacker with a single shot to the upper body, the only weapon in the game capable of doing so. As a result of its capacity to change an entire game, the weapon has had a significant impact on the professional scene.

In the right hands, the AWP is one of the most powerful rifles in CS2. Without question, it is an iconic weapon, and professional players have pulled off spectacular feats with it over the years.

Compared to other weapons in Counter-Strike 2, the AWP or Magnum Sniper Rifle skins are reasonably priced, especially given their popularity. That said, here are the top 10 AWP skins in CS2.

Top 10 AWP skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) AWP Dragon Lore

The AWP Dragon Lore was released as part of the Cobblestone Collection and is presently available on the Steam Market for $1,584.93. This skin allows you to wield a dragon and harness its power, with a Chinese-style dragon embellishing the body of the sniper.

This, along with a gold backdrop and wonderfully detailed decals, creates an ancient oriental atmosphere. If this legendary and extremely rare skin appeals to you, you might want to consider it for your inventory in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

2) AWP Desert Hydra

The AWP Desert Hydra was published as part of The 2021 Mirage Collection, which coincided with the beginning of Operation Riptide. The rifle's body is painted with a detailed depiction of a hydra with several heads pointing towards the barrel.

The Desert Hydra is a highly popular and rare skin in Counter-Strike 2, with a starting price of $2,189, making it an excellent addition to your inventory in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) if you have the budget for it.

3) AWP Medusa

The AWP Medusa was added to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in 2015. It was launched as part of the Gods and Monsters Collection and is currently available for $1,107.17 on the Steam Market. The design incorporates the name's distinctive snakes.

The rifle's body is blue and ornamented with a picture of the Medusa Gorgon, a fabled female figure with snakes for hair. The skin is designed in various tones of green and blue. Furthermore, the darker colors create a gloomy and dismal mood. So, if you've ever wanted to be the bad guy on the battlefield, Medusa is one of the best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) AWP skins for you.

4) AWP Gungnir

As part of The Norse Collection, AWP Gungnir was introduced to the game. The skin is named after the Old Norse god Odin's spear. The rifle's body is painted iridescent blue and accented with a dark blue spear image surrounded by a textured silver pattern of wavy lines and curls.

Individual components of the weapon are painted beige and engraved with classic Old Norse ornamentation. The rifle costs $16,682 for a Factory-New variant and is the perfect addition to your collection in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) if you are ready to invest heavily for this beautiful skin.

5) AWP Fade

AWP Fade is the ideal solution for those who prefer minimalist designs, with the skin being a great blend of many hues. It is part of the Control Collection, and Valve included it in Counter-Strike as part of Operation Broken Fang.

With no chance of accessing the contents of the collection through a case, AWP Fade has become increasingly scarce and is competitively priced. Regular players would not be able to obtain the skin, but those interested in collecting can look to add it to their inventory in Counter-Strike 2.

6) AWP Asiimov

AWP Asiimov (Image via Valve)

KennyS is possibly the most popular player to have ever employed the AWP, and he is one of the main reasons why the AWP Asiimov is so popular among gamers. The skin is futuristic in design. The rifle's body is white and ornamented with a pattern of black and brilliant orange stripes. Graphic motifs in the form of crosses and geometric forms adorn the weapon to complement the design.

The skin in question is also one of the weapons' oldest, having been introduced in February 2014 as part of the Operation Phoenix Weapon Case. You may either try to get it through the specific case or spend between $90 and $170 on one of the three available base models.

7) AWP Oni Taiji

AWP Oni Taiji (Image via Valve)

The Oni Taiji skin was added to the game as part of the Hydra Collection. Designed in the manner of traditional Japanese painting, the rifle's entire body is covered with a depiction of a battle between a samurai and a demon.

The demon image comprises several hues of red and is situated on the buttstock. The receiver and handguard both feature an image of a warrior holding a sword. The skin has a starting price of $251 and is a terrific addition to your CS2 inventory.

8) AWP Wildfire

AWP Wildfire (Image via Valve)

The AWP Wildfire skin for the Sniper Rifle was introduced as part of the CS20 case, which celebrated 20 years of Counter-Strike. The flame design engraved on it looks fantastic. The rifle's body is painted with a black-and-red gradient and ornamented with a yellow-orange-colored image of a blazing dragon.

Since its first release in October 2019, the skin has become popular among players. As a result, the AWP Wildfire is something you should consider if you have a reasonable budget for an AWP skin to include in your Counter-Strike 2 inventory.

9) AWP Hyper Beast

AWP Hyper Beast (Image via Valve)

If you prefer bright skins with good designs, the AWP Hyper Beast is a great choice. The rifle's body is covered with a psychedelic-colored design of a fascinating monster. The color palette incorporates various shades of green, red, orange, and blue.

It has been available in Counter-Strike since May 2015 and can be found in the Falchion collection. In its best condition, the skin would cost roughly $120, while the Battle-Scarred variant is around $20.

10) AWP Atheris

AWP Atheris (Image via Valve)

The Atheris merits a spot on this list simply because it is the greatest budget-friendly AWP skin available in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). The design is based on a bush viper, and the mix of black and green is striking.

The rifle's body is painted black and embellished with a picture of an African tree viper, Atheris, in blue and green colors. The Battle-Scarred skin costs roughly $1.80, while the Factory New skin costs under $13, which is reasonable for an item that looks this fantastic.

These are just some of the AWP skins available in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). Each has its own unique charm and aesthetic features, making them ideal for players looking to take to the battlefield with flair.