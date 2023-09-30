Kenny “kennyS” Schrub is a former CS:GO professional from France who made a significant mark on the competitive title before CS2's launch. The Frenchman is known for his exceptional AWP-ing prowess in Counter-Strike games, where he has led his team to victory on several occasions. In the early days of his career, Schrub was easily considered one of the best performers for his team, as he often brought an interesting playstyle to his roster, especially when handling the AWP.
kennyS has rarely failed to entertain Counter Strike fans while at the peak of his career. Tournaments like the DreamHack 2014 Invitational II, IOS Pantemera, DreamHack Open London 2015, and DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca 2015 have witnessed some of his best performances, substantiated by the MVPs he has achieved.
Everything fans need to know about kennyS's CS2 settings in 2023
With CS2's release, fans may wonder what in-game settings and configurations a decorated player like kennyS currently uses. Below is a list of kennyS CS2 settings that fans can pick up.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2.2
- eDPI: 880
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 200
- Color: 1
- Blue: 50
- Green: 250
- Red: 50
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
- Fixed Gap: Unknown
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2
- Offset Y: 2
- Offset Z: -2
- Presetpos: 0
- Shift Left Amt: 0.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.25
- Recoil: 1
- Righthand: 0
Bob
- Lower Amt: 5
- Amt Lat: 0.33
- Amt Vert: 0.14
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch Options
-console -novid -refresh 240
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1024x768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Black Bars
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 80%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Unknown
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Unknown
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unknown
- Global Shadow Quality: Unknown
- Model / Texture Detail: Unknown
- Texture Filtering Mode: Unknown
- Shader Detail: Unknown
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Graphic Card settings
- Display Vibrance: Unknown
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 7
- Color Vibrance: 17
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 97
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 5
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
- Keyboard: Wooting two HE
- Headset: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT
- Mousepad: Flicks kennyS
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
- Motherboard: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Ultra
- RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB
If you wish to replicate kennyS's CS2 settings, you can head to the Settings section in-game and apply all the configurations. That said, it is always recommended to keep certain settings according to your preference.