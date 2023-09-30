Kenny “kennyS” Schrub is a former CS:GO professional from France who made a significant mark on the competitive title before CS2's launch. The Frenchman is known for his exceptional AWP-ing prowess in Counter-Strike games, where he has led his team to victory on several occasions. In the early days of his career, Schrub was easily considered one of the best performers for his team, as he often brought an interesting playstyle to his roster, especially when handling the AWP.

kennyS has rarely failed to entertain Counter Strike fans while at the peak of his career. Tournaments like the DreamHack 2014 Invitational II, IOS Pantemera, DreamHack Open London 2015, and DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca 2015 have witnessed some of his best performances, substantiated by the MVPs he has achieved.

Everything fans need to know about kennyS's CS2 settings in 2023

With CS2's release, fans may wonder what in-game settings and configurations a decorated player like kennyS currently uses. Below is a list of kennyS CS2 settings that fans can pick up.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2.2

eDPI: 880

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 200

Color: 1

Blue: 50

Green: 250

Red: 50

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Fixed Gap: Unknown

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2

Offset Y: 2

Offset Z: -2

Presetpos: 0

Shift Left Amt: 0.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.25

Recoil: 1

Righthand: 0

Bob

Lower Amt: 5

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch Options

-console -novid -refresh 240

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1024x768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Black Bars

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 80%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Unknown

Wait for Vertical Sync: Unknown

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unknown

Global Shadow Quality: Unknown

Model / Texture Detail: Unknown

Texture Filtering Mode: Unknown

Shader Detail: Unknown

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: Unknown

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 7

Color Vibrance: 17

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 97

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 5

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White

Keyboard: Wooting two HE

Headset: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT

Mousepad: Flicks kennyS

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Motherboard: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Ultra

RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB

If you wish to replicate kennyS's CS2 settings, you can head to the Settings section in-game and apply all the configurations. That said, it is always recommended to keep certain settings according to your preference.