Shroud CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Shroud is among the most popular streamers and content creators around who livestream video games like CS2. Mostly known for his amazing CS:GO career, this player also stepped into the world of professional Valorant for a brief period. With CS2's recent release, fans worldwide wonder what settings the retired Canadian professional uses in this game.
Before becoming a full-time content creator and streamer, Shroud played for Cloud9 for most of his CS:GO career. Following his transition, the player has made his mark through a plethora of FPS (First-person shooter) titles like Valorant. That said, this article will provide the settings he uses only in CS2.
Everything fans need to know about Shroud's CS2 settings in 2023
Shroud always impressed his fans with his outstanding mechanical prowess and game sense throughout his career. The Canadian streamer has maintained his edge in competitive titles like CS2 as well as battle royale offerings such as PUBG.
Below is a brief list of his current Counter Strike 2 settings after the title's full launch.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.2
- eDPI: 960
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: Unknown
- Mouse Acceleration: Unknown
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 1
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 3
- Blue: 250
- Green: 250
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -2
- Size: 5
- Style: 1
- Thickness: 1.5
- Sniper Width: 2
- Fixed Gap: -2.5
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 1
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: Unknown
- Shift Right Amt: Unknown
- Recoil: Unknown
- Righthand: Unknown
Bob
- Lower Amt: 5
- Amt Lat: 0.1
- Amt Vert: 0.1
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch Options
-novid -high -tickrate 128 -freq 240
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Scaling Mode: Native
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 100%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality High
- Model / Texture Detail High
- Texture Filtering Mode Trilinear
- Shader Detail High
- Particle Detail Very High
- Ambient Occlusion High
- High Dynamic Range Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency Disabled
Graphic Card settings
- Display Vibrance: 50%
Peripherals
- Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN
- Mouse: Logitech G303 Shroud Edition
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard Black
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset Black
- Mousepad: Logitech G840 Shroud Edition
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
If you wish to replicate Shroud's Counter-Strike 2 settings into your account, you can head to the Settings section in CS2 and navigate to the Video, Mouse/Keyboard, and Display menus to copy and paste the settings above. However, keeping a few specific settings set to your preferences is recommended.