Shroud CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Shroud is among the most popular streamers and content creators around who livestream video games like CS2. Mostly known for his amazing CS:GO career, this player also stepped into the world of professional Valorant for a brief period. With CS2's recent release, fans worldwide wonder what settings the retired Canadian professional uses in this game.

Before becoming a full-time content creator and streamer, Shroud played for Cloud9 for most of his CS:GO career. Following his transition, the player has made his mark through a plethora of FPS (First-person shooter) titles like Valorant. That said, this article will provide the settings he uses only in CS2.

Everything fans need to know about Shroud's CS2 settings in 2023

Shroud always impressed his fans with his outstanding mechanical prowess and game sense throughout his career. The Canadian streamer has maintained his edge in competitive titles like CS2 as well as battle royale offerings such as PUBG.

Below is a brief list of his current Counter Strike 2 settings after the title's full launch.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 1.2

eDPI: 960

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: Unknown

Mouse Acceleration: Unknown

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 1

Alpha: 255

Color: 3

Blue: 250

Green: 250

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: -2

Size: 5

Style: 1

Thickness: 1.5

Sniper Width: 2

Fixed Gap: -2.5

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 1

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: Unknown

Shift Right Amt: Unknown

Recoil: Unknown

Righthand: Unknown

Bob

Lower Amt: 5

Amt Lat: 0.1

Amt Vert: 0.1

Cycle: 0.98

Launch Options

-novid -high -tickrate 128 -freq 240

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 2560x1440

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Scaling Mode: Native

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 100%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality High

Model / Texture Detail High

Texture Filtering Mode Trilinear

Shader Detail High

Particle Detail Very High

Ambient Occlusion High

High Dynamic Range Quality

FidelityFX Super Resolution Disabled (Highest Quality)

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency Disabled

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: 50%

Peripherals

Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN

Mouse: Logitech G303 Shroud Edition

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard Black

Headset: Logitech G Pro X 2 Headset Black

Mousepad: Logitech G840 Shroud Edition

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

If you wish to replicate Shroud's Counter-Strike 2 settings into your account, you can head to the Settings section in CS2 and navigate to the Video, Mouse/Keyboard, and Display menus to copy and paste the settings above. However, keeping a few specific settings set to your preferences is recommended.